'All of this could end tomorrow': Addy Joiner, Carley Balas look to lead Chesterton through uncertain season

Chesterton has lost to the rival Vikings in back-to-back postseasons, and last year's defeat was particularly agonizing. After neither team was able to score in regulation or overtime, Valparaiso edged past the Trojans with a 4-3 shootout victory to claim its second consecutive Class 3A sectional championship.

During the regular season, Chesterton beat the Vikings 4-0 at home.

"It sucks that last year we couldn't pull that through for our seniors," Joiner said. "So this year, I just want to try again."

On some level, Joiner took the loss personally because she missed her penalty kick. However, no one held on to that defeat more than star junior goalie Carley Balas, who allowed 11 goals in 16 games during her sophomore campaign.

"I just remember when they got that one PK and they knew they won, I was so mad," Balas said. "But now, I've been doing PKs (throughout the offseason), and I've just kept that with me to remind me to always give everything I have."

The Trojans graduated a strong senior class, highlighted by defender Ashlee Bakaitis, who has continued her career at Illinois State. But in her absence, Chesterton coach Ben Forgey draws confidence from Joiner and Balas.