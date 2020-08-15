'All of this could end tomorrow': Addy Joiner, Carley Balas look to lead Chesterton through uncertain season

CHESTERTON — Addy Joiner is fully aware of the uncertainty looming over her senior season.
In fact, she's already experienced it firsthand.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chesterton girls soccer team was forced to suspend team gatherings July 25 and didn't return to the field until Aug. 6. For those 12 days, several thoughts ran through Joiner's head, but one rang out the most.
She really wants another chance — the final chance — to compete alongside her childhood friends.
"This senior year means a lot, especially because it's my last time getting to play with everyone here. It's been amazing to get to do so," Joiner said. "It's sad that this is my last year, and it's really sad that there's so many questions surrounding what could be my last time playing for the high school."
Joiner, a Valparaiso University commit, has had an illustrious prep career thus far. Over the past two seasons, the standout forward has scored 52 goals in 33 games, while also notching 20 assists.
Beyond her gaudy individual stats, though, Joiner's main focus has always been team success. The Trojans clinched their 11th sectional championship in program history during her freshman campaign, knocking off Valparaiso 3-2 in the title game, but the last two seasons haven't been as fruitful.
Chesterton has lost to the rival Vikings in back-to-back postseasons, and last year's defeat was particularly agonizing. After neither team was able to score in regulation or overtime, Valparaiso edged past the Trojans with a 4-3 shootout victory to claim its second consecutive Class 3A sectional championship.
During the regular season, Chesterton beat the Vikings 4-0 at home.
"It sucks that last year we couldn't pull that through for our seniors," Joiner said. "So this year, I just want to try again."
On some level, Joiner took the loss personally because she missed her penalty kick. However, no one held on to that defeat more than star junior goalie Carley Balas, who allowed 11 goals in 16 games during her sophomore campaign.
"I just remember when they got that one PK and they knew they won, I was so mad," Balas said. "But now, I've been doing PKs (throughout the offseason), and I've just kept that with me to remind me to always give everything I have."
The Trojans graduated a strong senior class, highlighted by defender Ashlee Bakaitis, who has continued her career at Illinois State. But in her absence, Chesterton coach Ben Forgey draws confidence from Joiner and Balas.
He said that neither one of them are afraid of high-pressure moments and added that their work ethic is unmatched.
"(Balas) has made so many big saves, she commands her box and she's an intimidating presence," Forgey said. "So, to have her behind our defenders, behind this team with a bit of uncertainty in our back line, and to have Addy in the front, it's nice as a coach to know you have two players you can count on."
The Trojans are set to open their season Tuesday at Michigan City, and Joiner said she can feel an extra sense of urgency within the team. None of the players know for sure if they'll be able to complete a full regular season before potentially going on a memorable playoff run.
But for now, she's enjoying every second she has with her teammates because regardless of the COVID-19 outbreak, she knows there won't be a do-over for her senior season.
"All of this could end tomorrow," Joiner said. "So, it just means so much more to get to play whenever we're available and whenever it's safe and healthy to do so."
Gallery: Valparaiso at Chesterton girls soccer
