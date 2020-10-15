Andean's Mary Dravet sees sacrifices pay off as 59ers advance to regional round

MERRILLVILLE — Mary Dravet was at a crossroads.
When her father accepted a job in Indianapolis earlier this year, the junior had to make a decision.
Would she start a new chapter in the state capital or move in with some close family friends so she continue attending Andrean? Dravet's parents never pressured her to choose one way or the other. They just wanted her to be happy.
"I did shadow a couple of schools over there like (Bishop) Chatard and different places there, but I didn't really feel like it was a fit for me, and I really wanted to stay," Dravet said. " ... With the soccer team and everyone I know here, and since all of my siblings and some of my family went here, I just thought I should stick it out for the last two years."
Dravet is the youngest of seven siblings, and despite not being under the same roof as her parents, they've still found ways to support her regardless of their unique circumstances.
The junior said her dad, Rick, has attended nearly all of her games this year and often retools his work schedule so he can make the drive from Indianapolis.
Dravet's mom, Tina, also makes a lot of trips to Indianapolis, but she actually still works in the Region and lives in Crown Point in a small home with Dravet's grandma. Although the house is too small for all three of them to live together, Dravet said her mother only stays about 10 minutes away.
"I knew it was going to be hard to not be with my parents," Dravet said. "There was always this thought that I want to be with my family, but we've made it work."
After figuring out her living situation, Dravet looked forward to her junior campaign, which has turned out be a pretty fun one for the 59ers.
Last year, Andrean lost to Boone Grove in overtime of a Class A sectional championship. This season, the two programs met again in a sectional title game, and the 59ers got their revenge by winning 3-1 on penalty kicks after both teams went scoreless in regulation and overtime.
"It felt so good," Dravet said. "Even at the beginning of the season, if you ask any of the girls, one of our goals was to meet Boone Grove back at sectionals and to beat them. ... That's what we did, and we're really proud of ourselves."
Dravet, a team captain and starting defender, added that clinching the program's seventh sectional crown amid the coronavirus pandemic has made that accomplishment even more special, especially considering her start to the season.
During the first week of school, one of Dravet's classmates tested positive for COVID-19, which ultimately forced her to miss a few games at the beginning of the year. Throughout her quarantine period, the junior said she remained engaged with her team as much she could, but it was still tough to watch her friends play without her.
Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said he really felt for Dravet, who had already sacrificed so much to continue being a part of the program. While she was out, he emphasized that his main concern was her health. Since returning from that early hiccup, Clapman couldn't be more proud of the way Dravet has led the 59ers on and off the field.
In addition to anchoring the team's defense, Dravet also works about 10 hours a week at Higher Level Nutrition in Merrillville. The junior said she works even more when it isn't soccer season in order to save up money for college.
"I'm just amazed at her ability at her age to be able to handle all of this while she's away from her parents," Clapman said. "I think all of the other girls understand that for Mary, there's a lot of long days. She does well as a student and with soccer and has a job. ... I think we all appreciate that she's the kind of girl that just puts her head down and does the work."
Andrean (12-4-0) will take on Bethany Christian (12-4-2) in a LaVille Regional semifinal Saturday. If the 59ers win, they would have a shot at claiming their fifth regional crown that evening.
Dravet believes that as long as her team sticks together, it will have a chance to do something special.
"We want to make it to state, Dravet said. " ... We're going to give it our all, we're going to work hard and we're going to do whatever it takes to play and hopefully win."
