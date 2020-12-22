Andrean girls basketball, Washington Township boys basketball on pause due to COVID-19

Two more Region basketball programs have hit the brakes.

The Andrean girls basketball team and Washington Township boys basketball team are both on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Andrean athletic director Mike Schultz and Washington Township boys basketball coach Scott Bowersock confirmed the stoppages to The Times on Tuesday.

Including Andrean, at least 29 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.

With the addition of Washington Township, at least 18 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.