Andrean promotes Mike Schultz to athletic director, hires Demetrius Clark as cross country coach

Under his new title, one of Schultz's first decisions was to fill a coaching vacancy with a familiar face.

Demetrius Clark, who was hired as the Andrean track coach last year, announced via Twitter on July 2 that he has also been hired as the 59ers cross country coach.

"It was kind of my decision to offer him the job for cross country, and he graciously accepted it," Schultz said. "We're really excited to have him working with our cross country athletes, as well."

Clark, a 2000 Merrillville graduate and former two-time state qualifier in the long jump, never participated in cross country during his prep career. However, he is embracing the challenge of learning and coaching a new sport. The main reason he even applied for the job was because he just wanted to be there for the runners.

When former coach and 2014 Wheeler alum Kelly O'Shea stepped down earlier this year after one season with the program, Clark said he waited for somebody else to fill the position. But as the weeks went by and no one was chosen, he knew he had to take matters into his own hands.