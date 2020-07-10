Andrean promotes Mike Schultz to athletic director, hires Demetrius Clark as cross country coach

Mike Schultz has been tethered to sports for as long as he can remember, and he doesn't see an end in sight.
The 2004 Crown Point graduate and former pitcher was a junior when Bulldogs baseball coach Steve Strayer, who is still at the helm, took over in 2003. Schultz went on to play and coach at Wabash College and also coached at Roosevelt University for several years.
Following his days in the dugout, he eventually returned to the Region and landed a job as the assistant athletic director at Andrean in 2018. Now, Schultz is taking on an even larger role after being promoted to athletic director.
"It's a significant challenge with what we're dealing with right now with COVID and everything, but of course I'm thrilled," said Schultz, who officially started his new job on July 1. "This is the first time that I've truly been put in charge. I was a college baseball coach for 10 years, but it was always as an assistant coach or associate head coach."
Schultz will replace Kelly Fitzgerald, who had been the 59ers athletic director and assistant principal since 2017. She will continue her tenure as the assistant principal, while relinquishing her athletic duties.
"That's actually why I was brought on as the assistant AD in the first place —to assist her because she had that dual role," Schultz said. " ... She did not resign. It was kind of a promotion for me and a transition for her."
Under his new title, one of Schultz's first decisions was to fill a coaching vacancy with a familiar face.
Demetrius Clark, who was hired as the Andrean track coach last year, announced via Twitter on July 2 that he has also been hired as the 59ers cross country coach.
"It was kind of my decision to offer him the job for cross country, and he graciously accepted it," Schultz said. "We're really excited to have him working with our cross country athletes, as well."
Clark, a 2000 Merrillville graduate and former two-time state qualifier in the long jump, never participated in cross country during his prep career. However, he is embracing the challenge of learning and coaching a new sport. The main reason he even applied for the job was because he just wanted to be there for the runners.
When former coach and 2014 Wheeler alum Kelly O'Shea stepped down earlier this year after one season with the program, Clark said he waited for somebody else to fill the position. But as the weeks went by and no one was chosen, he knew he had to take matters into his own hands.
"I was just like, 'You know what? We're getting close to the season, and the kids need to have some stability,'" Clark said. "So, when I applied for the position, I talked with Mike and a few others, and they were all on board."
In order to expand his knowledge of cross country, Clark has been reading about distance training and reaching out to other coaches around the state to "pick their brains" for the best methods and tips. His girlfriend, Carrie Ingram, is also an assistant coach at Andrean and has been helping him during this first week of practice amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 59ers have six boys and four girls on their cross country team at the moment, headlined by Catherine Cespedes. She will be a junior in the fall and is the school's lone returning semistate qualifier.
With the 2020 season on the horizon, Clark is cautiously optimistic that it will take place as scheduled. He added that it hasn't been too difficult for his athletes to adhere to Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sports and vowed to do everything in his power to ensure their safety.
"We make sure to keep them six feet apart. We also do temperature checks, and we have them fill out a questionnaire," Clark said. "My girlfriend, coach Ingram, has been great in helping me with that. We make sure that the kids all have masks, too. ... They wear their masks when they arrive, but when we do our runs they take them off. Then, they put them back on when we're done."
