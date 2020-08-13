Andrean sets up scrimmage with Valparaiso; West Side adds two games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Lake Central canceled its home scrimmage against Andrean on Saturday to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19, the 59ers respected the Indians' decision but didn't want to throw in the towel.

The Andrean athletic department quickly found another opponent, this time Valparaiso, and will prepare to face the Class 5A state runner-up on the road Friday. Originally, the Vikings had a road scrimmage slated for Friday against Hobart, but in similar fashion to Lake Central, the Brickies also backed out.

However, no fans will be allowed to attend the 7 p.m. scrimmage, Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. Two other scrimmages involving local teams — Crown Point at Penn and Portage at Munster — also will be held without fans.

Several Region football teams have been reluctant to participate in their annual scrimmages due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after adhering to all of the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play guidelines, Skinner thinks his program has earned the right to compete.