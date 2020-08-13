Andrean sets up scrimmage with Valparaiso; West Side adds two games

When Lake Central canceled its home scrimmage against Andrean on Saturday to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19, the 59ers respected the Indians' decision but didn't want to throw in the towel.
The Andrean athletic department quickly found another opponent, this time Valparaiso, and will prepare to face the Class 5A state runner-up on the road Friday. Originally, the Vikings had a road scrimmage slated for Friday against Hobart, but in similar fashion to Lake Central, the Brickies also backed out.
However, no fans will be allowed to attend the 7 p.m. scrimmage, Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. Two other scrimmages involving local teams — Crown Point at Penn and Portage at Munster — also will be held without fans.
Several Region football teams have been reluctant to participate in their annual scrimmages due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after adhering to all of the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play guidelines, Skinner thinks his program has earned the right to compete.
"If there are fears about contests causing (COVID-19) infections, it doesn't matter if it's a scrimmage, a Week 1 game or a Week 5 game. That reality is never going away," Skinner said. "If we believe we're doing everything we can, following our proper protocols and making it as safe as possible for our players, then we should play football."
Skinner added that the Valparaiso athletic department and football team shared the same mindset, which is why the two programs agreed to play Friday.
Even though Lake Central opted out of its upcoming scrimmage, Andrean will still have an opportunity to face the Indians. Both schools agreed to a Week 2 matchup, and Lake Central will be the host.
The Indians were supposed to play Morton, but the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4. The 59ers were set to face Illinois opponent IC Catholic at home Aug. 28. However, that is no longer an option since the Illinois High School Association moved its prep football season to the spring.
Andrean followed up by scheduling a road game against Calumet in Week 2, but Lake Ridge Schools announced Monday that its fall contact sports will be suspended until Sept. 2, meaning the Warriors will miss at least their first three games of the season.
Despite the fluidity in scheduling caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Skinner praised Andrean athletic director Mike Schultz for continuing to seek out solutions for his team.
"He's been working pretty tirelessly and making a lot of these scheduling changes and arrangements and travel plans," Skinner said. "There's a lot that goes into a football game on Friday nights, so having a Week 2 game changed a couple times and having a scrimmage canceled in the middle of the week, I have to give him a lot of credit."
Unlike Andrean, West Side will forgo its yearly scrimmage but has still made a few changes to its schedule. As a member of the Great Lakes Athletic Conference, the Cougars lost four conference games when the School City of Hammond pulled the plug on fall contact sports, but first-year football coach Eric Schreiber Jr. refused to accept those holes in his team's schedule.
After contacting several other programs around the state, he was able to set up two replacement games against South Bend Riley in Week 5 and South Bend Washington in Week 8. The Cougars will host both contests.
"I've just been reaching out to school's that have openings on the John Harrell website," Schreiber said. "He does a great job of updating that list and keeping up to date with what weeks are open."
Since the first day of fall practice Aug. 3, there have been roughly 40 players at every team gathering, according to Schreiber, and all of them can't wait to compete under the bright lights.
"They're excited. They've been absolutely ecstatic about playing and about continuing our season," Schreiber said. "There's so much uncertainty. There's so much fluidity, but our kids just want a chance."
