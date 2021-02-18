Andrean star Drayk Bowen lands scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Purdue

Bowen still has two more years to weigh his college decision as his recruiting pool continues to expand. In fact, about an hour after speaking with The Times on Tuesday, Bowen received another noteworthy scholarship offer, this time from Purdue.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound outside linebacker is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 sophomore in the state by 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the Class of 2023 nationally and the No. 61 overall sophomore in the country.

In addition to Notre Dame and Purdue, Bowen's list of scholarship offers includes Arkansas, Ball State, Cincinnati and Indiana. However, the increased attention and exposure that comes with those suitors hasn't changed Bowen''s mindset.

"Really, I'm just trying to keep getting better, always chasing the person ahead of me," Bowen said. "Just staying humble and hungry."

Throughout Bowen's stellar sophomore campaign, he racked up 80 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, two blocked punts and one blocked field goal.

Skinner said Bowen's natural talent and freakish athleticism are clearly big factors in his recruitment, but he also credited the sophomore for being a student of the game.