Andrean, Washington Township seniors reflect on 2019 state finals, losing final season to COVID-19 pandemic

Mason Sannito and Tyler Nelson had no way of knowing it.
They were too busy celebrating Sannito's walk-off single.
"Going into that at-bat, I was mentally locked in, just telling myself, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to end the game,'" Sannito said. "But it didn't really hit me until I was standing on first and saw everyone run out of the dugout."
His clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Andrean squeeze past Edgewood 2-1 last year to claim its second straight Class 3A state championship, and it was the culmination of a nearly perfect season. The 59ers ended their remarkable run with a 36-1 record — the best record in program history — and ended its season on a 35-game winning streak.
Perhaps the only thing better than claiming the seventh state title in program history was the opportunity for Nelson and Sannito to lead their team to its eighth state championship the following year.
That chance never came.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped away the 2020 season before it could even start. And for Nelson and Sannito, who are now seniors, it means that the last game of their prep baseball careers was played nearly one year ago on June 18, 2019.
"It showed me that I should never take anything for granted," Sannito said. "Because anything that you love can just go away in an instant. All over a virus. It's crazy."
Sannito didn't gloss over the opportunity to play at Victory Field on the state's biggest stage. But he admits that his perspective would have been a little different if he understood that it would be his final high school game.
Maybe in the midst of his euphoria, he would have looked around the stadium a little longer or taken a few more pictures. Sannito will have the chance to continue his career at Waubonsee Community College in Illinois, so it wasn't his last game ever. But still, the abrupt end to his time as a 59er has left him with a sense of incompleteness.
Nelson empathizes wholeheartedly.
The star shortstop has committed to Indiana, and although he is thrilled to compete at the Division I level, it's been hard to accept that he didn't get one last shot with Andrean. The 59ers were bumped up a class this season, and Nelson was ready to go after the first Class 4A state title in program history.
"We don't know, so it will always be a 'What if?'" Nelson said. "But I definitely think we would have had a pretty good shot right about now, which would have been the time for sectionals and regionals."
This spring, Andrean was trying to become the first Indiana high school baseball team to win at least three consecutive state championships since Lafayette Central Catholic won five straight Class A state titles from 2009-2013.
Washington Township also had high hopes for the 2020 season, but from a vastly different perspective.
While the 59ers are arguably the best baseball program in the state, the Senators, who went 23-7 last year, are still searching for their first state title. Washington faced University in the Class A state final on June 17, 2019 — marking the school's first state championship appearance in a team sport — but ultimately lost 4-1.
Outfielder Chaz Brown, now a senior, remembers how painful it was to leave Indianapolis in defeat. It's even more heartbreaking for him to not have the chance to return.
"I think about it every day," Brown said. "I'm still going to baseball workouts, and I'm still throwing on the side. But every time I drive by a baseball field or think about baseball, I think about what we could have done this year."
Brown isn't sure if he'll play in college, and acknowledged that last season's state championship may have been the end of his career.
The only other senior on Washington's roster for the 2020 season is Hunter Vogel. He played sparingly throughout his prep career, but the persistent outfielder was confident that he would finally see an increased role during his last high school campaign.
Vogel spent countless hours in the weight room throughout the winter, building his body in preparation for what he assumed would be a memorable end to his experience as a Senator. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak nullified his dedication.
"I set out this year to work harder than I've ever worked before," said Vogel, who will not play baseball in college. "It's just a little disappointing that I never got to prove myself."
