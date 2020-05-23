Andrean, Washington Township seniors reflect on 2019 state finals, losing final season to COVID-19 pandemic

Sannito didn't gloss over the opportunity to play at Victory Field on the state's biggest stage. But he admits that his perspective would have been a little different if he understood that it would be his final high school game.

Maybe in the midst of his euphoria, he would have looked around the stadium a little longer or taken a few more pictures. Sannito will have the chance to continue his career at Waubonsee Community College in Illinois, so it wasn't his last game ever. But still, the abrupt end to his time as a 59er has left him with a sense of incompleteness.

Nelson empathizes wholeheartedly.

The star shortstop has committed to Indiana, and although he is thrilled to compete at the Division I level, it's been hard to accept that he didn't get one last shot with Andrean. The 59ers were bumped up a class this season, and Nelson was ready to go after the first Class 4A state title in program history.

"We don't know, so it will always be a 'What if?'" Nelson said. "But I definitely think we would have had a pretty good shot right about now, which would have been the time for sectionals and regionals."