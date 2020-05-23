Andrean, Washington Township seniors reflect on 2019 state finals, losing last season to COVID-19 pandemic

Sannito didn't gloss over the opportunity to play at Victory Field on the state's biggest stage. But the outfielder admits that his perspective would have been a little different if he understood that it would be his final high school game.

Maybe in the midst of his euphoria, he would have looked around the stadium a little longer or taken a few more pictures. Sannito will continue his career at Waubonsee Community College in Illinois, so it wasn't his last game ever. But still, the abrupt end to his time as a 59er has left him with a sense of incompleteness.

Nelson empathizes wholeheartedly.

The star shortstop has committed to Indiana, and although he is thrilled to compete at the Division I level, it's been hard to accept that he didn't get one last shot with Andrean. The 59ers were bumped up a class this season, and Nelson was ready to go after the first Class 4A state title in program history.

"We don't know, so it will always be a 'What if?'" Nelson said. "But I definitely think we would have had a pretty good shot right about now, which would have been the time for sectionals and regionals."