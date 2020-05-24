Andrean, Washington Twp. juniors look ahead to 2021; hopeful to return to state finals

"It's going to be my last year of high school, so I'm just going to try to have as much fun as possible, and work very hard to try to play the last game on Victory Field again," Jarek said. "Hopefully, I can go 3 for 3 in my high school career."

Pishkur appreciates his returning players' confidence and enthusiasm, but he acknowledged that they are still missing out on valuable experience in 2020. Once the 2021 season finally rolls around, he anticipates that there will be a new set of challenges that he hasn't seen during his 41 years of coaching.

"I think it hurts more because of how much we put into what they need to know in our system," Pishkur said. "We weren't able to see them play and progress."

Washington Township coach Randy Roberts, who has been at the helm for 24 seasons, pointed out similar difficulties within his program.

The Senators' baseball team made the first state final appearance for any team sport in school history last year, but ultimately finished the season at 23-7 after losing 4-1 to University in the Class A state championship. Roberts said it was devastating for all of his players to not have a chance to return to Victory Field this year, but he added that there could be a bit of a silver lining for those who aren't graduating.