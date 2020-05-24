Andrean, Washington Twp. juniors look ahead to 2021; hopeful to return to state finals

The coronavirus pandemic wiped away the 2020 baseball season, but the standard hasn't changed for Charlie Jones.
Andrean's junior outfielder wanted the 59ers to at least have a chance to contend for their third straight state championship this spring. Since that is no longer possible, Jones has shifted hiss focus to helping his storied program collect its eighth state title in 2021, when he is a senior.
"Coach (Dave) Pishkur always tells us that we don't play for sectional or conference titles," Jones said. "We play for the state championship. ... We look forward to June and Father's Day weekend to play on Victory Field again."
When Andrean last made the trip to Indianapolis in 2019, the 59ers narrowly defeated Edgewood 2-1 in the Class 3A state final to claim back-to-back state titles for the third time in program history. The team also finished with the best record in program history at 36-1.
Even though he was a sophomore last season, Jones made sure to do his part. He batted .310 with 26 hits, 13 RBIs and 22 runs scored. The junior expects to increase his production next spring as a senior, and fellow junior outfielder Michael Jarek plans to do the same.
During his sophomore campaign, Jarek batted .325 to go along with 27 hits, 26 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
Both juniors have played on the varsity team since they were freshmen and have never lost a postseason game in their prep careers. After the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they intend to uphold their perfect playoff record next season.
"It's going to be my last year of high school, so I'm just going to try to have as much fun as possible, and work very hard to try to play the last game on Victory Field again," Jarek said. "Hopefully, I can go 3 for 3 in my high school career."
Pishkur appreciates his returning players' confidence and enthusiasm, but he acknowledged that they are still missing out on valuable experience in 2020. Once the 2021 season finally rolls around, he anticipates that there will be a new set of challenges that he hasn't seen during his 41 years of coaching.
"I think it hurts more because of how much we put into what they need to know in our system," Pishkur said. "We weren't able to see them play and progress."
Washington Township coach Randy Roberts, who has been at the helm for 24 seasons, pointed out similar difficulties within his program.
The Senators' baseball team made the first state final appearance for any team sport in school history last year, but ultimately finished the season at 23-7 after losing 4-1 to University in the Class A state championship. Roberts said it was devastating for all of his players to not have a chance to return to Victory Field this year, but he added that there could be a bit of a silver lining for those who aren't graduating.
"Every kid that has played ball for me, once they were done, they were done. They couldn't come back," Roberts said. "But in a crazy way, some of the boys that lost this season do get to come back. As a coach, you hope that drives them."
Two returning Washington players who have already turned this lost season into fuel for next year are juniors Steven and James Hernandez. The twin brothers were deeply saddened when their junior campaigns were canceled, and they are determined to make up for it during their last high school season in 2021.
Steven Hernandez had a stellar sophomore campaign in 2019. He batted .370 and registered 34 hits, 29 RBIs and 29 runs scored. James Hernandez also put on a show as a sophomore, batting .354 with 23 hits, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Both siblings, who have excelled as pitchers and outfielders, also combined for a 9-2 record on the mound.
They aspire to be larger catalysts as seniors and have continued to push each other while quarantining together.
"It's really helpful because we both have the same goals, and we both want to play baseball at the next level," James Hernandez. "It's really nice to always have someone right there that you can get better with and train with."
Steven Hernandez shared the same sentiments as his brother. He also said that the disappointing circumstances of the 2020 season have only made a question from Roberts — one he's repeatedly asked since the Senators lost in the 2019 state final — ring louder in their ears.
"We have it posted up on the wall, and it says, 'If you would have known, would have worked harder?'" Hernandez said. "That's been up there in our workout room and in our locker room. ... So, I think just going by that motto that Roberts has already set up for us, it's going to really motivate us for next year."
