'Always there for everything:' Region coaches honor mom, wives for Mother's Day

Married to the game

Larry Upshaw Sr. and his wife, Michelle, seem to have it all figured out.

The two have been married for 11 years and have five children together, four sons and one daughter (15-year-old Jorden, 13-year-old Jaron, 10-year-old twins Larry Jr. and Leeyah and 6-year-old Kevin). A family with that many kids can keep any set of parents on the move, but perhaps one advantage the Upshaws have over other families is everyone's shared love of basketball.

After all, Larry Sr. is 21st Century's boys basketball coach, and Michelle is 21st Century's girls basketball coach. They're the only couple in the Region who are head basketball coaches at the same school, which means that the time they'd usually be away from each other and their kids is usually spent all together on the hardwood.