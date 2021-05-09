'Always there for everything:' Region coaches honor mom, wives for Mother's Day

Courtney Pishkur is the daughter of arguably the most famous coach in the Region.
Her father, Dave Pishkur, has been Andrean's baseball coach for 42 years and is the winningest prep baseball coach in Indiana history. He's guided the 59ers to seven Class 3A state titles.
However, Courtney would like to make one thing clear this Mother's Day.
Her dad, as legendary as he is, couldn't do what he does alone. For years her mother and Dave's wife, Gretchen, made sure she was "always there for everything" involving Courtney and her brothers, Mark and Ryne.
"It probably wasn't easy with my dad coaching. I mean, he still came to what he could, but she got all three of us to every sporting event every day," Courtney said. "Both of my brothers played travel baseball, I played AAU (basketball), and I just don't remember her missing a game — ever."
Courtney can't even begin to imagine how many miles her mom drove, often on the same day, just to give her children a chance to do what they love. As a youngster, Courtney didn't necessarily take it for granted, but she also didn't quite understand how many sacrifices her mother made for them.
Dave added that his wife, who he met at Andrean, didn't limit her time and energy to their family. When Ryne, Courtney and Mark were making their way through high school at Andrean, Dave said Gretchen's love extended to nearly anyone in a 59ers jersey.
"Since all of our kids played sports at Andrean, she was always around a lot of the athletes and was basically like a mom to them, too," Dave said. "Since Ryne and Mark both played for me, she became close to a lot of these guys. Like Sean Manaea and Mikey Brosseau, the two guys in the pros, they played with Mark, and so whenever they came to our house, she'd feed them and make sure they were alright."
Dave, who has been married to his wife for 36 years, said Gretchen's involvement in Andrean athletics has tapered off since their children graduated and entered adulthood. However, he's thankful that she's continued to support his coaching career, which has now become a family affair.
Mark and Ryne are both assistant baseball coaches at Andrean alongside Dave. Courtney is an assistant girls basketball and girls tennis coach, but she also coaches girls golf with her dad.
Ironically, Dave wasn't always the only parent coaching in the Pishkur household. Courtney said her mom coached her in youth basketball and volleyball, and as the 2007 Andrean grad reflected on that time in her life, she said she'll always cherish those memories with her mother.
"I think my mom is one of the most selfless people out there," Courtney said. "Whether it was as my coach, for our family or even for someone else, whenever she sees anybody who needs anything, she's always the first to step in and help out. Now, I just try to be like her and do that as best as I can, too."
Married to the game
Larry Upshaw Sr. and his wife, Michelle, seem to have it all figured out.
The two have been married for 11 years and have five children together, four sons and one daughter (15-year-old Jorden, 13-year-old Jaron, 10-year-old twins Larry Jr. and Leeyah and 6-year-old Kevin). A family with that many kids can keep any set of parents on the move, but perhaps one advantage the Upshaws have over other families is everyone's shared love of basketball.
After all, Larry Sr. is 21st Century's boys basketball coach, and Michelle is 21st Century's girls basketball coach. They're the only couple in the Region who are head basketball coaches at the same school, which means that the time they'd usually be away from each other and their kids is usually spent all together on the hardwood.
"We live in the gym, and me and Larry actually met in the gym, years and years and years ago (at Indiana University Northwest). ... He told me I would be his wife," Michelle said, laughing. "But basketball, it really just teaches a lot of things, like having good character and being a good teammate, that kind of flows from the basketball court into our home. There's a lot of us (in our family), so we kind of look at it like we're a team. So whatever we're teaching on the court, we take those things back home with us, too."
Larry Sr., a 2003 Roosevelt grad and former Ball State player, said he enjoys "bouncing ideas" off of Michelle, a 2005 West Side alum. She played on the Cougars' Class 4A state runner-up team in 2005, continued her career at Kent State and is the younger sister of former Lew Wallace star and WNBA player Angela Hamblin-Blakely.
However, even if they weren't able to bond through basketball, Larry Sr. believes his wife would still be an outstanding mother. The hardwood just makes it a lot more fun, giving Michelle plenty of opportunities to humble their children with her picture-perfect jump shot.
"Listen, what kind of mother just whoops her kids like that in the gym? She does it every day!" Larry Sr. said, laughing. "I don't know why they keep playing against her and shooting against her."
Michelle added, laughing: "You gotta whoop on 'em! You gotta do that so when I get old they can never say, 'I beat my mama!' No, they have not beat me yet!"
The Upshaws joked about the competitiveness within their household, but on a more serious note Michelle said being a mother to her kids and an extra mom to all of the basketball players at 21st Century is a role she doesn't take lightly.
"Being a mom in general for my children, it kind of just pours out," Michelle said. " ... I've always been in the gym with my husband, even before I became a coach, so since I'm usually the only woman in the gym, I'm the one they can come to and share more of their sensitive side with. ... Sometimes when my husband is coaching, he can be a little rough on them and I'll tell him, 'Leave those boys alone!' So, I think it's a good balance to have, and as a mom I'm always going to nurture."
Most valuable mom
Crown Point had all of the right pieces when it won its first girls basketball state championship since 1985 earlier this year.
Indiana Junior All-Stars Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard were arguably the best one-two punch in the state, fiery guard Alyna Santiago wreaked havoc on defense and coach Chris Seibert, seemingly always calm, guided the Bulldogs from the sidelines.
Carrothers, The Times Player of the Year, was nearly unstoppable en route to the Class 4A state crown. She was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player for the second straight season.
However, when Seibert was asked to pick the MVP of his personal life after steering the Bulldogs to their third state title, it was none other than his wife, Tracy.
"It's her, no doubt," Seibert said. "She is the rock of our family, and there is no way that I could coach or do what we do here without her unconditional support. It's a unique perspective because she is a former varsity head softball coach (at Wheeler) and was also my assistant varsity basketball coach when I was at Portage. But of course, that was before we had two little kids at home."
The Seiberts, who met as coaches at Wheeler, have been married for 14 years and have two daughters, 8-year-old Brynn and 11-year-old Addison. Chris, also a Crown Point physical education teacher, said he admires how his wife "keeps things together," even though she has a lot of responsibilities as well.
Tracy is the Taft Middle School principal, and despite all she does for countless other kids, Chris said it hasn't stopped her from being the best mom to her own children.
As a way to wish her a happy Mother's Day, Chris shared a message that rings true for Tracy, and perhaps many more coaches' wives in the Region.
"We are all so grateful," Chris said. "You are truly an amazing woman, mother and wife. We don't say it enough, but again, just thank you for everything you do that makes all of our lives so wonderful."