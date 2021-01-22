Andrean 3-sport athlete Bri Houpt wins Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

It was a hard pill for Bri Houpt to swallow.

The Andrean senior, who has been a member of the soccer, basketball and track programs throughout high school, was in consideration for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, but she didn't get it.

Houpt received a letter in the mail notifying her that she was not selected for the prestigious award, which covers full tuition for any four-year university or college in the state for four years. Instead, she had to settle for a $4,000 consolation scholarship.

"That was still great," Houpt said. "But it was kind of disappointing when you know what's all on the table."

Then, roughly two weeks ago, Houpt received a text message while sitting in her advanced placement government class. One of the individuals involved in the selection process for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship wanted to speak with her.

Houpt said she was both intrigued and confused, especially considering the three winners had already been selected. But when lunch time came, the senior met up with her best friend, Erica Lick, and called the person who had sent her that message.

The news was almost too good to be true.