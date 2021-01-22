Andrean 3-sport athlete Bri Houpt wins Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

It was a hard pill for Bri Houpt to swallow.
The Andrean senior, who has been a member of the soccer, basketball and track programs throughout high school, was in consideration for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, but she didn't get it.
Houpt received a letter in the mail notifying her that she was not selected for the prestigious award, which covers full tuition for any four-year university or college in the state for four years. Instead, she had to settle for a $4,000 consolation scholarship.
"That was still great," Houpt said. "But it was kind of disappointing when you know what's all on the table."
Then, roughly two weeks ago, Houpt received a text message while sitting in her advanced placement government class. One of the individuals involved in the selection process for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship wanted to speak with her.
Houpt said she was both intrigued and confused, especially considering the three winners had already been selected. But when lunch time came, the senior met up with her best friend, Erica Lick, and called the person who had sent her that message.
The news was almost too good to be true.
"Apparently, they give three people the full (scholarship), and then they give a fourth person the consolation scholarship of $4,000," Houpt said. "So, basically, the third person that they gave it to decided that they wanted to go to an out-of-state school or dropped it for some other reason, so then I became the next winner.
"I couldn't believe it. I was just breathless."
As she stood in the classroom of Lick's mother, Mary, who is a math teacher at Andrean, Houpt screamed with excitement. Mary Lick had to remind her that other classes were still in session, so she had to keep it down, but in that moment Houpt was filled with pure joy.
"I have no problem staying in Indiana (for college)," Houpt said with a laugh. "No problem at all."
Winning the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, as unlikely as that once seemed, adds to what has already been a memorable senior year for Houpt.
In the fall, she starred in goal for the 59ers, who claimed their first Class A sectional crown in four seasons, and now she's contributing to a girls basketball team that is 15-0.
Houpt is also an Andrean ambassador, helping to promote her high school to prospective students and families, and a member of the Spanish Honor Society. Additionally, the senior has served as a youth group leader at her church, Nativity of Our Savior, in Portage.
Andrean girls basketball coach Tony Scheub believes Houpt embodies what it truly means to be a student-athlete, as evident by her success inside and outside of the classroom.
"Bri is one of those kids who, during the (junior varsity) games, she's cheering for her teammates but also doing her homework," Scheub said. "A book and her computer is never too far from her."
Scheub added that Houpt was hesitant to tell her teammates that she won the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship because she didn't want to come off as arrogant.
He encouraged her to share the news with them anyways, and as Scheub expected, they were all thrilled.
"It's almost like you want her to just brag for a moment, but she never does it," Scheub said. "Instead, she was thanking us for helping her win it, when in reality she did most of this by herself."
Andrean girls soccer coach Jeff Clapman also commended Houpt for her humility and dedication. He believes she has earned every accolade she's received, while continuing to set a great example for those around her.
"She skimps on nothing. She wrings every minute out of every day, working toward her goals, whether it's as the goalkeeper for our team or academically," Clapman said. "So, to be honest, I'm not really overly surprised that she got (the scholarship) because I've never seen a kid as focused and as determined as Bri has been."
Houpt said she is choosing between Butler, Purdue, St. Mary's College and Valparaiso. The senior isn't quite sure what she wants to major in, citing that her father James, a therapist, mother Barbara, a nurse, and maternal aunt Regina Balash, a special education teacher, have all had big influences on her and the career she might pursue down the line.
Whatever path Houpt takes, though, one thing is certain. The senior is grateful for the financial relief the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will provide for her and her family.
"The way I would describe my senior year, yeah I've missed out on a lot of stuff and of course you want to experience all of these things," Houpt said. "But I've also had a lot of great experiences and memories that I'll take with me when I leave, and this (scholarship) will definitely help me create more of those in the future."