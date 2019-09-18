When Katie Crandol found out her brain cancer had returned in June, she got angry.
She wanted to know why she had to deal with it a second time. It wasn’t fair.
But soon she remembered the optimism that helped her overcome glioblastoma once before.
“I think to go through this again, you have to have a positive mindset. Looking back at when I first was diagnosed, I had a positive mindset through it all,” she said. “Being mad is going to put you in a bad state of mind.”
Crandol played softball at Andrean and was a member of the 2012 state championship team.
She was first diagnosed late in her sophomore year, in April 2011.
Crandol will be recognized before the 59ers football game with Hobart on Friday. The team is fundraising as part of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s “Vs. Cancer” campaign. The PBTF will take 50 percent of the funds raised while the other half will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
Pediatric brain cancer is the deadliest form of childhood cancer, PTFB’s campaign manager Dave Mays said. Only four percent of federal funding for cancer research goes to pediatric cancer research.
“We rely on teams and school and all of our donors to help families like Katie’s,” Mays said. “I think it’s awesome that we have communities like the Andrean community willing to step up.”
Doctors originally gave Crandol 14 to 16 months to live. She’s had three surgeries.
“It definitely changes your perspective on things. You learn to appreciate life more. I know that’s a cliche but it’s really true,” Katie’s mom Lisa Crandol said. “They told us it was a terminal cancer. So during the surgeries and treatments it was always in the back of our heads, even though she did so well, that this is probably not going to work.”
Katie underwent chemotherapy for two years but continued with school. Andrean teachers and administration flexed, when necessary, to help make it work.
Treatments ended in 2013 but Katie still needed MRIs periodically to make sure the tumor didn’t come back. After five years of clean tests, doctors called it a miracle.
“It felt like we could relax,” Lisa Crandol said.
You have free articles remaining.
The MRIs continued, though, and the family was always hoping against bad news. It came when they found out the cancer returned in June. Katie had another surgery earlier this month.
“I think this one was a lot worse. There was a lot of time to think about it,” Lisa Crandol said.
Katie Crandol’s experience makes things a little more personal for the 59ers than most of the schools participating in Vs. Cancer around the country.
Andrean baseball raised almost $6,000 for the program in the spring. Pitcher Michael Doolin is Mays’ cousin.
Mays is also 59ers football coach Chris Skinner’s neighbor in Crown Point. Skinner heard about the baseball team’s fundraiser and approached Mays about doing the same.
“I like our players to be involved. It ties into the mission of the school of service. It’s important for us to give back to the community,” Skinner said.
Andrean football seniors take annual trips to Ronald McDonald House in Oak Brook, Illinois, and help with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at the Lake County fairgrounds and Dawn Brancheau Foundation walk each fall.
Crandol was a sophomore when Skinner first started working and coaching at Andrean. He remembers students and faculty rallying around her.
“It was pretty impactful,” Skinner said. “It’s crazy to think about being 15 years old and having to deal with such tragedy at such a young age, such hardship.”
Katie Crandol spoke to the Andrean football team the night before its season opener against Merrillville.
“I got emotional but they were very supportive,” Katie Crandol said. “I honestly, didn’t want to talk but Dave (Mays) said ‘They’d be really honored to hear your story. Just tell them about yourself and what you’ve been through.’ They were very supportive.”
The Crandols want more people to understand the real life implications of donations to organizations like PBTF that help fund research. Katie is currently in an immunotherapy trial treatment.
“(The trial) wouldn’t have been possible eight years ago,” Lisa Crandol said. “Without that funding, these options aren’t available. That’s why it’s important to have these stories out there.”