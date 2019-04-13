Big picture: Andrean has won in a few different ways this young season, but Saturday's victory may have been the most defining on so far.
The Times No. 1 59ers came back from deficits of three runs in the first inning and one run in the fifth to win a wild 12-9 back-and-forth contest over Penn (5-2), which came in as the No. 1 team in the Prep Baseball Report poll on Saturday afternoon.
Andrean starter Joel Holtcamp gave up three runs in the first inning, but he settled in over the next three innings, giving up only two hits over that span while his team scored seven runs in the first three innings.
The biggest blow came in the second inning thanks to a bases-clearing double from junior Tyler Nelson.
"I had a lot of confidence at the plate and I was able to pick out a good pitch," Nelson said.
Penn put up a five spot in its half of the fifth, which chased Holtcamp from the game, largely in part to a two-run homer from third baseman Camryn Szynski and the Niners trailed 8-7.
The Niners also did make three of their five errors in the fifth inning.
Andrean responded with five runs of its own in its half of the fifth, including hits from Charlie Jones, Jake Mullen and Nelson.
Nelson came on in relief and got the win by pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run while striking out six.
"It was a huge win against a good team and no matter if we're down or up, we're gonna keep fighting," said Mullen, who finished with two hits, three RBIs and a walk.
Andrean designated hitter Mike Jarek went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, walk, stolen base and two runs from the No. 9 spot.
"Mike had a good day at the plate," Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. "He's one of those sophomores that we think can turn into a really good player."
Turning point: In the first and second innings, Andrean catcher Jake Mullen threw out Ryan Lynch and Hayden Berg, both of whom were trying to steal second base in back-to-back innings. "Those throws set the tone right there," Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. "He couldn't do that last year."
Andrean player of the game: Nelson — the junior shortstop/pitcher reached base five times with two doubles, three RBI, two runs, a stolen base.
Quote: "He's just a baseball player," Pishkur said of Nelson.
Beyond the box score: Andrean played without Vanderbilt recruit Mike Doolin, who was nursing a sprained ankle.
Up next: Andrean (8-1) at Kankakee Valley (4-4), 5 p.m. Monday.