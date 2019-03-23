INDIANAPOLIS — Andrean and Linton-Stockton entered Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a chance to do something they had never done before.
The 59ers were making their third state final appearance, while the Miners reached Indianapolis for the second time. Neither school had ever taken home the state title, but on the biggest stage of the season one of them would have the opportunity to change that.
In a back-and-forth contest, Andrean used a collective effort to edge past Linton-Stockton 59-54 in the IHSAA Class 2A State Championship and cap of its season with the first boys basketball state title in school history.
59ers coach Brad Stangel said he would give his wife, Jamie Stangel, a big hug if his team pulled out a victory over the Miners, and he made good on his promise after Andrean (21-8) survived another thrilling game.
"These guys kept battling and battling," said Stangel, who embraced his family moments after receiving the first-place trophy and his medal. "We talked about it all of the time. We thought our 32 minutes were better than anybody else's 32 minutes this season. And if we just continued to keep playing and playing for 32 minutes, good things were going to happen."
After taking a three-point lead into halftime, the 59ers squandered it and trailed entering the fourth quarter. But before the Miners could seize any more control, Johnny Carrothers imposed his will and refused to accept a loss in his last career prep game. The senior tied for the game high with 16 points and poured in eight points in the last quarter to guide his team to a comeback win.
Trailing 48-42 with roughly six minutes left in the game, Carrothers buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to jumpstart Andrean's offense, and Stangel immediately called a timeout to give his team a breather before one last push.
Linton-Stockton (27-4) began to slow down its offense early in the fourth quarter and appeared poised to hold on for a comfortable win. But after Carrothers' and the 59ers' to a 1-3-1 zone, the Miners were never able to recover. Andrean's relentless pressure on the ball and timely deflections in the passing lanes helped it close the game on a 17-6 run, including the game's last 11 points.
"After I hit that 3, I just got an incredible burst of confidence," said Carrothers, who wore the championship net around his neck. "It made me realize that we were still able to win this. We just played our basketball, sped them up, got the ball inside and hit our free throws."
Sophomores Kyle Ross and Nicky Flesher also came up big for the 59ers down the stretch. Ross tied for the game high with 16 points, scoring 11 points in the second half, and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Flesher scored 12 points off of the bench and shot 3 of 5 from the field. He also made four free throws with less than 30 seconds to play to seal the five-point victory.
Stangel said he had a lot of faith putting the ball in Flesher's hands with a state championship on the line because Andrean's sixth man has stepped up all season long. The sophomore said he was a bit nervous and had a hard time sleeping the night before the state final, but none of that mattered when he had a chance to help his team make history.
"It's honestly a great feeling," said Flesher, who is also a standout wide receiver for the 59ers. "Even though it has been a long year, everyone's support from the football team and even this team, it's been really great and really amazing to come and win a state championship."
Stangel said that the past 48 hours was an experience that Flesher and the rest of the team won't ever forget. He commended several of all of his players for accepting their roles and trusting in each other throughout the season, but the biggest praise was given to Andrean's undisputed leader, Carrothers.
The senior picked up his second foul early in the second quarter but didn't let that deter him from having an impact on the game, and Stangel believes that Carrothers' resiliency and dedication will a stepping-stone for team moving forward.
"The young man sitting to my right over there has meant a lot to this program, this school and he's meant a lot to me as well." Stangel said. "And if (the returning players) can learn from how hard he worked, how he led and how he practiced every day, that's their opportunity. And if they can emulate what he did, we'll be okay."
