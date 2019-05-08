Big picture: Andrean extended its win streak to 20 games with a 11-0 win over Morton on Wednesday in Merrillville.
The game gave the Times No. 1 59ers a chance to rest some starters before a stretch of tough opponents, coach Dave Pishkur said. Andrean travels to Logansport on Thursday and to Homewood Flossmoor on Friday.
“We got a chance to play everybody today,” Pishkur said. “Some kids that haven’t been hitting that got a hit, maybe all of the sudden it does something for their confidence.”
Senior Matt Lelito started his first game of the season. It was his second appearance of the season, Pishkur said. Freshman Connor Misch and sophomore Brad White each tossed a frame, as well.
“I got a chance to see a couple pitchers,” Pishkur said. “Our freshman lefty (Misch) came in and threw strikes. Last time he pitched he threw to two batters, walked both and I pulled him and said ‘You’ve got to be better.’ He came in and threw strikes today.”
Turning Point: Andrean scored six runs in the first inning on four hits, a walk and two hit batters. Joel Holtcamp’s double brought in two.
“We came out, we wanted to get some good swings, have some good at bats,” senior Michael Doolin said. “We did a good job of getting on them early and then getting in the guys that don’t necessarily play as much.”
Morton player of the game: Senior James McNamee — He had the Governors’ only hit — a single in the third inning.
Andrean player of the game: Lelito — He didn’t pitch the four innings necessary to qualify for the win, but he allowed one hit and one walk over three frames.
Quote: “I’d say (Lelito) passed some kids that had been pitching for us today,” Pishkur said. “That’s always good to learn.”
Beyond the box score: Pishkur needs two more wins to reach 1,000 in his coaching career. The only other coach in Indiana history to reach that mark was Ken Schreiber of LaPorte.
Up next: Morton (8-7) at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Anderan (20-1) at Logansport 4:30 p.m. Thursday.