Andrean's Matt Lelito, right, tries to get an open look while being guarded by Linton-Stockton's Sammy Robbins on Saturday during a Class 2A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Andrean's Matt Lelito, right, tries to get an open look while being guarded by Linton-Stockton's Sammy Robbins on Saturday during a Class 2A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Andrean senior Matt Lelito (23) secured the second state championship of his career Saturday. Last season, he won a state title with the baseball team as a catcher.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Andrean's Kyle Ross, left, and Nick Flesher, right, guard Linton-Stockton's Kip Fougerousse on Saturday during a Class 2A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Andrean's Deshon Burnett, right, guards Linton-Stockton's Lincoln Hale on Saturday during a Class 2A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Andrean's Matt Lelito dives into third and records a triple against Silver Creek Saturday in the Class 3A state championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Andrean's Matt Lelito, left, guards Linton-Stockton's Kip Fougerousse on Saturday during a Class 2A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's IHSAA Class 2A boys basketball state championship, senior Matt Lelito would still be a state champion.
Andrean's starting forward is also a catcher on the school's baseball team, which won its sixth state title last season with a 6-1 victory over Silver Creek. Lelito recorded a hit, run and RBI in the 59ers' 31st and final win of the season and earned a scholarship to continue his career at Kankakee Community College, but he still wanted to participate in his last prep basketball season.
He didn't envision Andrean making it the state final or playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. But after helping the team win its first boys basketball state championship with a 59-54 victory over Linton-Stockton, Lelito said the 59ers' historic run has only solidified his decision.
"I was talking to my mom and dad about it," Lelito said. "Not a lot of guys even make it through sectionals in their high school career, and I've been to state twice already. I'm hoping for a third trip later this year, so I can get another blue ring to add to the collection."
Lelito recorded six point and two rebounds, and coach Brad Stangel said that the senior's impact is bigger than what shows up in the box score. Stangel believes that Lelito is one of the best overall athletes the 59ers have and added that his championship experience on the baseball field was invaluable heading into the the program's first state basketball game in 19 years.
"He's played in a ton of real meaningful games," Stangel said. "And it's all the same. The venue is different, and that's it. But that whole thing about competing in multiple ways is such a big deal."
The Andrean baseball team left Saturday for a spring break tournament at Vanderbilt, which begins Monday. Lelito said he wishes he could have been with his other teammates as they try to defend their state title, but despite missing the start of the season he said that head coach Dave Pishkur has been very understanding.
"The support from Coach Piskur has been great," Lelito said. "Me and him talked about what I was going to do because the team is traveling right now. But he told me not to worry about baseball and go win a championship."
Sophomores step up
Kyle Ross is Andrean's leading scorer and rebounder and in the final game of the season he led the 59ers once again. The sophomore tied 59ers senior Johnny Carrothers with a game-high 16 points and also snatched a team-high seven rebounds.
In a game that featured five ties and three lead changes, Ross kept Andrean within striking distance. The sophomore showed off his strength with three and-1s in the second half and shot 5 of 6 from the free throw line to help the 59ers stun he Miners with a late comeback.
"I was definitely nervous when I woke up this morning," Ross said. "The whole week seemed like it just flew by, and I was a little nervous as a sophomore coming to play at a big stadium with a lot of people. But after the first quarter, I put a couple shots up, and I felt good."
Fellow sophomore Nicky Flesher capitalized on Ross' effort to keep the 59ers in the game by scoring seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. But during the postgame press conference, he didn't want his performance over the final eight minutes to overshadow another sophomore's crucial contribution.
Deshon Burnett attempted two shots and scored two points to along with with a team-high four assists. However, Flesher was sure that without Burnett's defense against Linton-Stockton's leading scorer, Lincoln Hale, Andrean would have been defeated.
"Deshon is a really good defender," Flesher said. "He pretty much locks up any team's leading scorer every game. We know we can trust him."
Hale came into the game averaging a team-high 18.4 points per game, but Burnett helped limit him to 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting in the championship.
"This will definitely set in later," said Burnett, who also had a game-high three blocks and tied for the team high with two steals. "When we first one the game I couldn't believe it. I didn't know what to feel in that moment."
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
Boys basketball Class 2A state final - Andrean vs. Linton-Stockton
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Get email notifications on James Boyd daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever James Boyd posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.