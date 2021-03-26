Andrean three-sport star eyes third state title as 59ers prepare to play two classes up

And if anyone knows a thing or two about winning, it's Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur. He's been at the helm for all seven of the 59ers' state titles and has amassed the most wins of any prep baseball coach in state history .

Pishkur said he's had a number of talented players come through his program over the years, but none quite like Ballentine. He commended the junior for being a three-sport athlete and shining in whatever role he's given whether it's on the diamond, hardwood or gridiron.

"Robby is a rare breed, especially in this day of (sport) specialization," Pishkur said. "If he wanted to, he could focus on any one of those sports all 12 months of the year. ... A lot of kids do, but there's always a trade off. He's a little behind some of these other guys because he's played those two other sports, but he's also had more competition and experienced more pressure. In football, in his first season, he eventually became a starting receiver. In basketball, he's the starting point. And then with us, he's a pitcher and middle-infielder. With the way our team is looking, he's gonna have to earn whatever (playing time) he gets, but I'm sure he's up for it."