Andrean three-sport star eyes third state title as 59ers prepare to play two classes up
PREP BASEBALL | SEASON PREVIEW

Andrean three-sport star eyes third state title as 59ers prepare to play two classes up

Robby Ballentine, Andrean

Robby Ballentine has won a state championship at Andrean in baseball and basketball.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The expectations are different at Andrean, especially in baseball.

The 59ers have won seven Class 3A state championships, and junior Robby Ballentine has his sights set on an eighth state crown.

This time in Class 4A.

"You always want to play the best competition," Ballentine said. "Sometimes people will try to diminish our accomplishments because we were in a lower class. But now that we've been moved up to 4A, we have a chance to prove ourselves and hopefully make some noise.

"Our goal, as always, is to play at Victory Field (in Indianapolis)."

Ballentine said that being an athlete at Andrean comes with the experience of "big games and big moments," and he's had more than his fair share.

As a freshman, Ballentine was a member of the 59ers' only boys basketball state title team in 2019. Later that year, he was a pinch runner in the state final as Andrean claimed back-to-back baseball state championships for the third time in program history.

Lake Central visits Andrean (3-sport)

Andrean point guard Robby Ballentine, right, was a member of the program's lone state championship team in 2019.

If that wasn't enough, Ballentine joined the football team last fall, and in his first season he helped the 59ers clinch consecutive sectional crowns.

"The experience definitely helps," Ballentine said. "I don't really get nervous for big games anymore. It's just the kind of the thing you do when you come to Andrean.

"It's all about winning."

And if anyone knows a thing or two about winning, it's Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur. He's been at the helm for all seven of the 59ers' state titles and has amassed the most wins of any prep baseball coach in state history.

Pishkur said he's had a number of talented players come through his program over the years, but none quite like Ballentine. He commended the junior for being a three-sport athlete and shining in whatever role he's given whether it's on the diamond, hardwood or gridiron.

"Robby is a rare breed, especially in this day of (sport) specialization," Pishkur said. "If he wanted to, he could focus on any one of those sports all 12 months of the year. ... A lot of kids do, but there's always a trade off. He's a little behind some of these other guys because he's played those two other sports, but he's also had more competition and experienced more pressure. In football, in his first season, he eventually became a starting receiver. In basketball, he's the starting point. And then with us, he's a pitcher and middle-infielder. With the way our team is looking, he's gonna have to earn whatever (playing time) he gets, but I'm sure he's up for it."

Lowell at Andrean football (3-sport)

Andrean wide receiver Robby Ballentine helped the 59ers claim back-to-back Class 2A sectional titles last fall.

Pishkur said his team doesn't have the clear cut superstar that it had two years ago in ace Michael Doolin, who has continued his career at Vanderbilt. However, he insisted that this season's squad is the "deepest" one he's had in his 42 years of coaching.

The challenge, which Pishkur relishes, is figuring out which lineups will maximize the 59ers' potential as they look to make a run in the state's biggest class.

Andrean is ranked as the No. 7 and No. 8 Class 4A team in Indiana by Prep Baseball Report and the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association, respectively.

"We're really a (Class) 2A team playing up in 4A, and I'm guessing that we may be one of a few teams in any sport in Indiana that's up two classes," Pishkur said. "We were in 3A until the success factor hit and then once the success factor hit, our enrollment dropped down to 2A. (Almost) every other team (at Andrean) is competing in two classes out of four or two classes out of six, so we're up in uncharted territory.

"But if you're a competitor, you don't care what's thrown at you."

Ballentine is a competitor.

The junior comes from a family of accomplished athletes, starting with his grandfather Bob Cantrell. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee was a member of EC Washington's first boys basketball state title team in 1960 and helped Michigan reach the NCAA Final Four in 1964.

Ballentine's uncle, John Cantrell, and aunt, Jennifer Cantrell, also played college basketball at Spalding University and Eastern Michigan, respectively.  Additionally, Ballentine's older sister, Maggie, was a standout softball player at Crown Point, winning the program's lone state championship in 2017, and has continued her career at Denison University. Ballentine's younger brother, Scotty, excelled as the 59ers' junior varsity quarterback last fall.

Robby Ballentine said sports have always been a big part of his life, and he's eager for the chance to add another state title to his family's legacy, which would be the junior's third state crown in three years.

"Every moment counts," Ballentine said. "You do all of these things and put in all of this work so that hopefully you can play in a state championship. I've been fortunate to play in a couple so far, and I'm hoping to play in another one this spring."

Jared Comia, Hanover Central, Sr., OF

Comia, an Illinois recruit, hit .386 with 17 hits, one home run and 16 RBIs as a sophomore.

Grant Comstock, Valparaiso, Sr., P

Comstock is committed to Northwestern and posted a 1.77 ERA during his sophomore season.

Ryan Donley, Chesterton, Jr., P

The 6-foot-4 left-hander committed to Oakland in January.

Carter Doorn, Lake Central, Sr., P/IF

Doorn, a Purdue recruit, transferred from Illiana Christian to Lake Central after his sophomore season.

Ty Gill, Valparaiso, Sr., IF

The Purdue commit hit .328 with 19 hits and 14 RBIs as a sophomore.

Charlie Jones, Andrean, Sr., IF

Jones was a starter in the 59ers' back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Blake Lemmon, Chesterton, Sr., P

Lemmon signed with Cincinnati and transferred from Valparaiso midway through his junior year.

Connor Misch, Lake Central, Jr., P/IF/OF

Misch, an Xavier recruit, transferred from Andrean to Lake Central ahead of his junior year. He won a Class 3A state title with the 59ers in 2019.

Matt Santana, Lake Central, So., C

Santana verbally committed to Tennessee in October 2019, and Indians coach Mike Swartzentruber expects him to make a big impact in his first high school season.

Rex Stills, Wheeler, Sr., P/IF

Stills signed with Purdue Fort Wayne. He registered a 1.45 ERA with 97 strikeouts during his sophomore campaign.



