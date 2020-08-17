Andrean wants to feed Ryan Walsh the ball, just not too much

“I hope he’s not a 2,000-yard rusher again. Last year, we were very heavily dependent on him,” Skinner said. “We want to be able to distribute the ball and if he’s a 2,000-yard rusher again, than I don’t know if we did that very successfully. It’s good to know we have him and can count on him but we don’t want him to be the do-it-all guy.”

Some of the motivation there is to keep Walsh fresh.

He grabbed headlines as a running back but may actually be more important to the 59ers on the other side of the ball this year. Walsh will be starting for the third season at linebacker for a defense that returns only one of its top five tacklers.

“He’s one of those anchors on the defensive side, where we did lose a lot of production,” Skinner said. “We’re definitely going to count on him early on as some new guys are getting used to what it’s like playing on a Friday.”

People around Walsh like to call him a “motor” guy. It’s a badge he wears proudly.

Some of that reputation is from his tendency to have his best carries late or in key moments of games.