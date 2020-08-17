Andrean wants to feed Ryan Walsh the ball, just not too much

MERRILLVILLE — Ryan Walsh wants to run for another 2,000 yards this season.
If the Anderan senior does it, it’ll be even more impressive, because he’ll likely have to do it on far fewer touches.
“I’ve thought about that, but I’m just using it to push myself harder on the carries I do get,” Walsh said. “I definitely appreciate having some guys around me to take some of the load off me like Nicky (Flesher) and (Cam) Thornton.”
Walsh ran for 2,251 yards on 278 carries as a junior. He also had 27 rushing touchdowns. The goal this season is 30.
Working toward that, Walsh put on 20 pounds this offseason. He says he weighs 190 now, lifting in a friend’s garage was the daily routine during the spring and summer.
But he didn’t neglect his speed, cutting his 40-yard dash time to 4.5 seconds.
“I have the speed where I want it and I can keep improving on that but I was kind of behind where I wanted to be in terms of size,” he said. “I just got in the weight room every day and just grinded.”
Injuries both in the backfield and out wide forced Walsh into a more prominent role than coach Chris Skinner would’ve liked in 2019. Andrean became a more one-dimensional team.
The 59ers have weapons this year. Flesher, Thornton, Alonso Paul and others at the skill positions will take some of the pressure off Walsh.
“I hope he’s not a 2,000-yard rusher again. Last year, we were very heavily dependent on him,” Skinner said. “We want to be able to distribute the ball and if he’s a 2,000-yard rusher again, than I don’t know if we did that very successfully. It’s good to know we have him and can count on him but we don’t want him to be the do-it-all guy.”
Some of the motivation there is to keep Walsh fresh.
He grabbed headlines as a running back but may actually be more important to the 59ers on the other side of the ball this year. Walsh will be starting for the third season at linebacker for a defense that returns only one of its top five tacklers.
“He’s one of those anchors on the defensive side, where we did lose a lot of production,” Skinner said. “We’re definitely going to count on him early on as some new guys are getting used to what it’s like playing on a Friday.”
People around Walsh like to call him a “motor” guy. It’s a badge he wears proudly.
Some of that reputation is from his tendency to have his best carries late or in key moments of games.
“In my opinion, being a motor guy means you always go as hard as you can until the whistle,” he said. “I just love playing the game. Whenever I get the chance to get out there and play, it doesn’t matter to me.”
Valparaiso University offered Walsh a scholarship in May. It’s the only Division I offer so far, but he expects to play college football.
