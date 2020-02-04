Bishop Noll junior duo overwhelms Lake Station

WHITING — Hot may be an understatement to describe how well Rose Fuentes started Bishop Noll’s Class 2A Whiting Sectional opener against Lake Station on Tuesday.

The junior made her first four shot attempts, including two 3-pointers, and erupted for 17 points in the first quarter. As she showed off her full offensive skill set, there was no doubt about if she had the green light. Pretty much every shot she put up went in, and her teammates cheered louder and louder with each made basket.

“I just felt so in the zone. I felt ready for anything,” Fuentes said. “I basically felt like I could do anything in that moment and stop anybody on the court.”

Fuentes ended her stellar night by tying her career high with 25 points and guided Bishop Noll to a 93-68 victory. The junior said she looked forward to facing Lake Station because the Eagles beat the Warriors on Dec. 20 and won the Greater South Shore Conference title.

With a chance at revenge, Fuentes said she watched film on Lake Station nonstop, and she encouraged her teammates to do the same.

“Rose texted our whole team (saying), ‘Watch film. Make sure we know what we gotta do, and be in the right places,’” junior Courtney Blakely said.