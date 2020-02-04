You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bishop Noll junior duo overwhelms Lake Station
alert top story urgent
GIRLS BASKETBALL | WHITING SECTIONAL

Bishop Noll junior duo overwhelms Lake Station

{{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — Hot may be an understatement to describe how well Rose Fuentes started Bishop Noll’s Class 2A Whiting Sectional opener against Lake Station on Tuesday.

The junior made her first four shot attempts, including two 3-pointers, and erupted for 17 points in the first quarter. As she showed off her full offensive skill set, there was no doubt about if she had the green light. Pretty much every shot she put up went in, and her teammates cheered louder and louder with each made basket.

“I just felt so in the zone. I felt ready for anything,” Fuentes said. “I basically felt like I could do anything in that moment and stop anybody on the court.”

Fuentes ended her stellar night by tying her career high with 25 points and guided Bishop Noll to a 93-68 victory. The junior said she looked forward to facing Lake Station because the Eagles beat the Warriors on Dec. 20 and won the Greater South Shore Conference title.

With a chance at revenge, Fuentes said she watched film on Lake Station nonstop, and she encouraged her teammates to do the same.

“Rose texted our whole team (saying), ‘Watch film. Make sure we know what we gotta do, and be in the right places,’” junior Courtney Blakely said.

Fuentes’ message didn’t fall on deaf ears, and Blakely made sure to do her part, too. She came alive in the third quarter with several steals and 16 points in the period. She ended the game with a team-high 29 points and also got her teammates involved with six assists.

Blakely’s most impressive pass came on a fast break in the fourth quarter.

After a steal, the junior sped down the court and just before she reached the rim, she threw a no-look, behind-the-back pass to junior Isabelli Damacio for a layup. The dazzling pass gave the Warriors an 80-48 lead and capped off what Blakely called a “statement” win.

“I kid you not, I came down and did not know I was going to do a behind-the-back (pass) until that second,” Blakely said. “I was going to go for the layup, but then I dished it at the last second.”

Bishop Noll (10-14) has won six straight sectional titles, and Warriors coach Vanita Golston said she was proud of the way her entire team came out in its quest for a seventh consecutive crown. Aside from Fuentes and Blakely, the Warriors had five other players score, including 12 points from Damacio and 10 points from senior Emily Sutton.

“When you have a player like Courtney Blakely or Rose Fuentes, teams will try to dial in and shut them down,” Golston said. “So, the more we can grow the confidence of every single player on the floor, every single player on the bench, it shows the opponent that you may be able to take one option away, but we have many tools.”

Freshman guard Nasiya Gause led Lake Station (15-9) with a game-high 31 points. 

The Eagles finished the year with 15 victories — tying their school record from last season — and also clinched their first conference title since 1992. Chabes said his players have nothing to be ashamed off.

“Overall, there was nothing we could do,” Chabes said. “We beat them by 17 earlier in the season, and they we were ready. They wanted it.”

Bishop Noll will play Marquette in the semifinals Friday.

Andrean 65, Bowman 32: Dyamond Blair scored a game-high 20 points, while junior forward Julia Schutz had 15 points to lead the 59ers over the Eagles (10-13).

Andrean (13-12) only gave up 11 points in the first half and will square off against sectional host Whiting in the semifinals Friday.

“We haven’t really changed all year,” 59ers coach Tony Scheub said. “We’re going to try to rebound and go and use our speed and quickness. We told them, ‘We can control what we can control, and we gotta stay in the moment.’ So that’s what we’re going to do.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts