Bowman adjusts attitude at half, runs by Bishop Noll in second half

GARY — Bowman’s players looked into the mirror at halftime.

The Eagles trailed Bishop Noll 30-28 after the first two quarters of the Class 2A sectional opener for both teams Wednesday.

“We knew we (weren't) going to come back to the locker room (after tonight) if we didn’t turn it up,” junior Koron Davis said. “We started being more aggressive, got more steals, more fast breaks, just how we play. Then we ran up the score.”

Bowman took over in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 9-0 run. The Warriors didn’t register a field goal until the final 30 seconds of the quarter and scored only three points.

“We all just locked in on the defensive end, just paid attention to the defense,” senior guard Jacques Williams said. “We actually started playing D.”

The lead only built from there, with Bowman eventually advancing to the semifinals with a 70-48 victory.

“We didn’t come out with no fight, no intensity. So at halftime we let them know about it and the came out with that fire again,” coach Tyrone Robinson said.