Bowman adjusts attitude at half, runs by Bishop Noll in second half
BOYS BASKETBALL | BOWMAN SECTIONAL

Bowman adjusts attitude at half, runs by Bishop Noll in second half

Jacques Williams, Koron Davis Bowman

Bowman's Jacques Williams, left, and Koron Davis, right, led the Eagles to sectional win on Wednesday.

 David P. Funk, The Times

GARY — Bowman’s players looked into the mirror at halftime.

The Eagles trailed Bishop Noll 30-28 after the first two quarters of the Class 2A sectional opener for both teams Wednesday.

“We knew we (weren't) going to come back to the locker room (after tonight) if we didn’t turn it up,” junior Koron Davis said. “We started being more aggressive, got more steals, more fast breaks, just how we play. Then we ran up the score.”

Bowman took over in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 9-0 run. The Warriors didn’t register a field goal until the final 30 seconds of the quarter and scored only three points.

“We all just locked in on the defensive end, just paid attention to the defense,” senior guard Jacques Williams said. “We actually started playing D.”

The lead only built from there, with Bowman eventually advancing to the semifinals with a 70-48 victory.

“We didn’t come out with no fight, no intensity. So at halftime we let them know about it and the came out with that fire again,” coach Tyrone Robinson said.

The lead at the break was actually the first for Noll (10-13). It came on an Ahmad Artis 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter.

But the Warriors kept things close for the duration of the first half.

The Eagles (13-7) had second and third chances all night, winning the rebounding battle 32-12. Robinson said it was a product of his team’s will.

“It’s been a while so if we do win, it’s going to make history at Bowman,” Williams said. “It’s going to bring back Bowman.”

Davis scored 20 to lead the Eagles. Williams had 18. John Reardon led Noll with 14.

“That’s all we talk about is state,” Davis said. “This was just one game out of seven (to win a state title).”

Bowman will meet Andrean (11-13) in the semifinals on Friday.

Andrean 66, Marquette 61: The 59ers beat Marquette on the back of junior guard Nick Flesher.

The Blazers (8-15) closed a 15-point lead to only five in the fourth quarter. Flesher scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the final eight minutes. The bulk came at the free throw line.

Jake Tarnow was the catalyst for Marquette’s run. He led all scorers with 34 points and had four steals.

Andrean’s Gabriel Gillespie left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. He didn’t return.

The loss ends a streak of six consecutive sectional championship seasons for the Blazers.

Times Correspondent

