INDIANAPOLIS — Andrean and Linton-Stockton entered Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a chance to do something they had never done before.
The 59ers were making their third state final appearance, while the Miners reached Indianapolis for the second time. Neither school had ever taken home the state title, but on the biggest stage of the season they had the chance to change that.
In a back-and-forth contest, Andrean used a collective effort to edge past Linton-Stockton 59-54 and cap of its season with the first boys basketball state championship in school history.
The 59ers trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter, but Johnny Carrother refused to let the Miners hand him a loss in the last game of his prep career. The senior tied for the game high with 16 points and poured in eight points in the last quarter, helping to erase the Miners’ lead.
Sophomores Kyle Ross and Nicky Flesher also came up big. Ross tied for the game high with 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Flesher scored 12 points off of the bench and shot 3 of 5 from the field. He also made four free throws with less than 30 seconds to play to seal the five-point victory.
