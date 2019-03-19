Chris Skinner is usually the one in in the huddle during a timeout drawing up plays under the watchful eyes of his players.
But for the past month, Andrean’s football coach has simply been an alumnus and fan during the boys basketball team’s gritty postseason run to the IHSAA Class 2A state title game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
As a biology teacher at Andrean, Skinner knows most of the boys basketball players from having them in class or by daily interactions at school. But one player he knows a little better than the rest is the 59ers’ sixth man, Nicky Flesher. The sophomore is the only athlete at the school who plays varsity football and basketball.
“I think that just really speaks to his work ethic and his level of commitment to being the best in both football and basketball,” Skinner said. “And to be able to be highly successful in multiple sports now, you’re going to have to go above and beyond in your work ethic because there are guys dedicating their entire year to one sport.”
Flesher is a standout wide receiver at Andrean, but when he first enrolled at the school he thought he'd be the 59ers' starting quarterback. On every team he had played on, he was always under center leading his teammates through the air.
However, when Skinner saw his speed and athleticism, he elected to give Flesher a different role in the passing game and moved him to wide receiver. Even though it was a new position, Flesher caught on fast and the decision paid off. He has already scored 18 touchdowns during his two-year career, and he hauled in 79 catches for 952 yards and 12 scores during his sophomore season. Flesher also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score in a 21-point win over Lowell during his breakout campaign — proving that he is arguably the best wide receiver in the Region.
But despite being selected to the Times’ All-Area First-Team Offense, he doesn’t look back at Andrean's football season as a success because of his personal acchievements. From Flesher’s perspective, he and his teammates had a great year, but they fell short of their ultimate goal.
The 59ers lost to West Lafayette in the West Lafayette Sectional Championship for the second consecutive season, and Flesher said he was unable to give the football team’s senior class a proper sendoff.
Andrean was led by senior quarterback Zack Merrill, the Times’ Offensive Player of the Year, and four-star senior outside linebacker Cameron Williams. They will both continue their careers at Indiana next year. But before Merrill and Williams suit up for the Hoosiers, Flesher believes the basketball team’s appearance in the state championship Saturday is a milestone for the entire senior class, not just the ones competing in the game.
“We thought we were going (to state) for football,” Flesher said. “It was honestly a heartbreaking loss because all of the seniors, we were all really close. But getting this in basketball really helps and gets everyone’s emotions hyped. Zack and all of them are in the student section, so they’re pretty much a part of it too.”
Senior Johnny Carrothers and sophomore Kyle Ross continue to lead the way for the 59ers. Carrothers is averaging 17.8 points per game during the postseason, while Ross has notched seven consecutive double-doubles. But Andrean (20-8) wouldn’t be on the brink of its first state championship without the presence of its fearless 5-foot-10 sophomore, either.
Flesher knocked down a free throw with one second left to help the 59ers earn a one-point win over Marquette Catholic in the North Judson regional semifinals and scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and two overtimes to propel his squad past Frankton in the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate Championship.
Boys basketball coach Brad Stangel admitted Flesher could be starter on many top-tier teams in the Region and even for Andrean, but he said Flesher’s energy coming off of the bench is hard for any team to withstand. Stangel also added that the 59ers’ third leading scorer is supremely confident, which can sometimes get Flesher into trouble, but he would rather have a player who relishes the big moments rather than one who shies away from them.
“He’s always been that way,” Stangel said. “Even last year as a freshman, he made shots at the end of quarters. And sometimes when you believe that you can do things, they’re going to happen for you. He’s always around the ball. He’s always trying to make plays, and he’s a tough kid.”
Flesher has been playing football and basketball since he was 5 years old and has always dreamed of winning a state championship. When he was a kid, he envisioned himself being the star player raising the trophy, but now Flesher doesn’t care if he's a starter or reserve.
He just wants to beat Linton-Stockton (27-3) and cut down the net for both of his coaches, this year’s senior class and anyone else who is a part of the Andrean community.
"I think it would be really big, especially going forward," Flesher said. "It's gonna really make people think highly of Andrean, even in basketball. A lot of people think it's just a baseball or football school, but now basketball, too, because we made it so far. It's going to mean a lot to everyone."