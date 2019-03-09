NORTH JUDSON — Westview and Andrean didn't need to introduce each other before the Class 2A North Judson Regional championship.
The Warriors knocked off the 59ers in last year's final to secure their sixth regional title and entered Saturday's match-up in hopes of winning back-to-back championships for the first time in school history.
Westview's roster was depleted due to several players contracting food poisoning from a team meal on Friday night, but the Warriors were able to advance to the final behind a 37-point effort from Charlie Yoder against Bluffton (9-16).
The junior followed up his strong performance with a game-high 27 points in the title game, but it wasn't enough to get past a collective effort by Andrean. The 59ers had four players score in double figures in the 60-49 victory, highlighted by Deshon Burnett. The sophomore scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter to help secure the program's first regional championship since 2013.
"They weren't guarding me, and my coach always told me to be confident in my shot," Burnett said. "So I knew I had to step up and make big shots for my team so we can get this big W."
Burnett defended Yoder for the majority of the game and traded baskets with the Warriors' leader scoring in the fourth quarter. Yoder nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give Westview a 45-44 lead with roughly six minutes left in the game, and Burnett responded with consecutive 3-pointers of his own to give the 59ers a two-point lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Andrean coach Brad Stangel described Burnett's clutch performance as a coming-of-age moment. He acknowledged that sophomore Kyle Ross and senior Johnny Carrothers, the 59ers' leading scorers, played well once again. But everyone in the gym knew the night belonged to his team's 6-foot-3 sophomore.
"He grew up in front of our guys," Stangel said. "Charlie Yoder is great, and Deshon Burnett ran around with him for four quarters and then he was able to figure out how to get 14 (points) in the fourth quarter. They're both tired, but Deshon steps up and wants the ball. He's a sophomore. Welcome to the big stage young buck."
Along with his two 3-pointers, Burnett also made all six of his free throw attempts, but he wasn't the only player on his team to have a big night off of the bench. Eric Goodes provided a huge spark, as well.
The junior missed all four of his shot attempts and was held scoreless in Andrean's earlier victory over Marquette Catholic, but hecame alive against the Warriors.
Goodes scored 10 of his 11 points in the second quarter and reeled off eight straight points to tie the game at 26. His first field goal came on a 3-pointer from the right corner, right in front of Westview's student section, and on the next two plays he continued to silence the opposing fans by nailing another corner 3-pointer and driving baseline for a pull-up jumper.
"It feelings amazing," Goodes said. "I've always dreamed about having good games and stuff like that, and it really means the world to me honestly."
Ross continued his stellar sophomore campaign with another double-double. After posting 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Blazers in the morning, he recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Warriors in the evening. As the final seconds of the game ticked off of the clock, Ross was the first one to find Carrothers and celebrate their accomplishment.
The sophomore and senior chest bumped just before the rest of the team rushed the court, and even after cutting down his piece of the net, Carrothers was still in shock. He scored six of his 10 points in the first quarter and has reached double figures in scoring in each of the 59ers postseason contests. But moments after the game none of that was on his mind.
Carrothers was simply overjoyed to see his team come together at the most crucial time of the season. He remembers how it felt to walk off of the court in defeat against Westview (25-6) last year, and he believes Andrean (19-8) displayed its true toughness and togetherness in the rematch.
"This just shows that we're so hard to guard," Carrothers said. "You can't shut down the entire team. It's a team game. So if one of us isn't on fire, I'm sure someone else."
The 59ers will continue their season next Saturday against Frankton (25-3) at 12 p.m. The Eagles are seeking their third semistate title in five seasons, while Andrean hasn't won a semistate championship in 19 years. But before his players lock in and prepare for their next opponent, Stangel believes they earned the right to at least enjoy the bus ride home after winning the school's seventh regional championship.
"Everything worked tonight," Stangel said. "To beat that team, the best team we've played, with one of the best players, it's really, really something special."