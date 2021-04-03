Crown Point shakes of the rust with win over Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Crown Point went 672 days between softball games before that pandemic-fueled hiatus ended Saturday.
The Bulldogs wiped away the cobwebs with a 6-0 win at Andrean.
“It’s such a huge relief to just have the rust knocked off and have that first game under our belt. It’s been two years, an insane amount of time,” CP coach Angie Richwalski said. “Everything went smoothly. We remembered how to do everything. It was good. They played well.”
The game was the first as varsity head coach for Richwalski, who accepted the Crown Point job before last season was canceled.
“We are all just super excited to play. It’s been like two years in the making,” senior Anna Holloway said. “We knew we were going to be playing a really good team right off the bat, so I think we were just trying to get ready and prepared.”
The game was a marquee matchup. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 19 nationally in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll. Andrean was No. 6 in Class 2A and CP is No. 1 in 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason poll.
“You want to schedule heavy now and get ready,” 59ers coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “We had our opportunities. We just didn’t get the base hit at the right time.”
Bulldogs pitcher Madi Elish managed the count all day and worked out of three jams. The Arizona commit gave up four hits, struck out 11 and only one runner reached beyond second base.
“There was a batter when she got behind and I was like, ‘That’s not how she’s been working,’” Richwalski said. “She did a phenomenal job of staying ahead of hitters, keeping them off balance and hitting her spots. She was putting them everywhere I was calling them, with the exception of a few hit batters.”
Andrean(1-1) reached base three times via the hit by pitch. Leah Navarro was beaned twice. Richwalski attributed it to rust for Elish.
Navarro suffered the loss, throwing 5 1/3 innings for Andrean and allowing three earned runs. Crown Point scored three unearned runs. Caleigh Doffin finished the game for Andrean, allowing no hits and striking out two in 1 1/3 innings.
“Today (Navarro) was a little warrior,” Eisfelder said. “She went after it. She didn’t let anything affect her. She just kept doing her job and she did a great job today.”
Holloway, a Notre Dame signee, was 3-for-3 with a fifth-inning triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
“Maybe it was just a good day for me. I just try to see the ball, hit the ball. That’s kind of my philosophy in the box,” she said. “This was a big first one. We move on to the next one, try to get a little bit better and a little bit more confident.”
CP (1-0) will host Merrillville to open the Duneland Athletic Conference schedule on Tuesday.
“For not having seen live pitching, with an umpire, in two years at the high school level, I’m happy with that,” Richwalski said. “I would like to see them get a little more aggressive but they’re fresh. They’re out of practice a little bit. We’ll get there.”