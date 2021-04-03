Crown Point shakes of the rust with win over Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Crown Point went 672 days between softball games before that pandemic-fueled hiatus ended Saturday.

The Bulldogs wiped away the cobwebs with a 6-0 win at Andrean.

“It’s such a huge relief to just have the rust knocked off and have that first game under our belt. It’s been two years, an insane amount of time,” CP coach Angie Richwalski said. “Everything went smoothly. We remembered how to do everything. It was good. They played well.”

The game was the first as varsity head coach for Richwalski, who accepted the Crown Point job before last season was canceled.

“We are all just super excited to play. It’s been like two years in the making,” senior Anna Holloway said. “We knew we were going to be playing a really good team right off the bat, so I think we were just trying to get ready and prepared.”

The game was a marquee matchup. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 19 nationally in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll. Andrean was No. 6 in Class 2A and CP is No. 1 in 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason poll.

“You want to schedule heavy now and get ready,” 59ers coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “We had our opportunities. We just didn’t get the base hit at the right time.”