CRESTWOOD, ILL. — Nothing about the start to Andrean's season has been ordinary.
The defending Class 2A state champion and Times No. 1 59ers have yet to play a game in Indiana, instead traveling to Illinois and even Nashville, Tennessee. When senior pitcher Michael Doolin takes the mound, MLB scouts have joined the 59er parents and fans in the crowd.
Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said he thinks the early tests — win or lose — will help the team when pressure mounts in the postseason. It doesn't hurt that the 59ers are winning anyway, as they moved to 4-1 with a 2-1 victory over Brother Rice on Wednesday at Ozinga Field.
“I think we're at a great spot right now,” Doolin said. “These are the games that we (thought) back to last year when we won, and we were like, 'This is the reason why we were prepared.'”
Andrean started four seniors on Wednesday, and Doolin characterized the roster as relatively young. Doolin and Pishkur said the trip to Nashville for four games from March 25 to 27 not only helped get Andrean reps against strong opposition, but it also allowed the team to grow closer.
Pishkur said he turned his squad out in Nashville, giving his players five-hour blocks of time when they could explore the city. While temperatures ranged from the 30s to 50s in Merrillville, Nashville hovered in the 50s and 60s. Plus, Doolin got to pitch in one of Andrean's two games at Hawkins Field, the Vanderbilt commit's future home ballpark.
“We weren't hounding them like a mother hen,” Pishkur said. “It was a chance to bond. I think they enjoyed the experience that you can for a 15-year-old kid in Nashville.”
Brother Rice (6-4) pushed Doolin and the 59ers, forcing the righty up around 100 pitches in a complete-game effort. With 30 Major League Baseball scouts in attendance, according to Brother Rice, Doolin racked up 13 strikeouts. At one point, no fewer than seven radar guns pointed at the mound as Doolin delivered to the plate.
“He's as good as it gets,” Brother Rice coach Sean McBride said. “We've seen a lot of guys so far this year, and he's near the top, if not the best.”
Doolin ripped a double to the wall in left-center in the top of the first, and Joel Holtcamp drove him in with a single to center as Andrean took a 1-0 lead. Jack Payton answered for Brother Rice in the bottom of the second, tripling to deep left and coming home on a sacrifice fly by Marquis Jackson.
Andrean loaded the bases in the fifth, and sophomore Charlie Jones laid down a bunt to score Matt Lelito as the 59ers re-took the lead. Brother Rice got runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth, but Doolin anchored down. Doolin went to his curveball to catch the Crusaders' Danny Doligale looking to to end the fifth, stranding a runner on third as scouts nodded and scribbled in their notebooks.
Doolin ended each of his last three innings with back-to-back strikeouts.
“I've told everyone this year, my main goal is to win another state championship,” Doolin said of MLB interest. “Right now, I'm just worried about getting ready for that state tournament, and whatever happens with that, happens.”
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.
