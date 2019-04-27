Saturday's wintry mix will hopefully be a distant memory when the week's sporting events take place.
Here are five events to watch.
Baseball: No. 3 Valparaiso at No. 2 Crown Point, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Vikings will host the Bulldogs in the first half of a Duneland Athletic Conference home-and-home. Valparaiso earned a pair of victories over No. 4 Lake Central in a home-and-home to move up in the top 10 rankings and will look to do the same against a Crown Point squad that only has one loss this season. The Bulldogs and Vikings face each other again Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Valparaiso to close out their conference showdown.
Baseball: No. 2 Crown Point at No. 1 Andrean, 11 a.m. Saturday
The 59ers haven't lost a game in over a month but will face their toughest Region opponent so far this season when they take on the Bulldogs. Whoever wins this game will mostly be the No. 1 team in the top 10 rankings, and Crown Point will do everything it can to make sure Andrean can no longer claim that title. The 59ers have held down the top spot all year and look determined to repeat as state champions.
Softball: No. 6 Boone Grove at No. 9 South Central, 4:30 p.m. Monday
The host Satellites currently lead the Porter County Conference at 5-0, but the Wolves and Morgan Township are just behind at 4-1. Considering South Central edged Morgan 1-0 on April 12, it has a chance to take a commanding lead in the league by owning the tiebreaker over its top two challengers.
Track and Field: Kankakee Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
The Kougars’ boys and girls squads are hosting eight teams from a wide geographical range — 21st Century, Hammond Academy, Illiana Christian, Knox, North Newton, Oregon-Davis, River Forest and Wheeler. KV has the advantage of being the biggest school in the field, but Wheeler’s girls in particular should be the favorites. The Bearcats have outrun schools like LaPorte and Michigan City already this season.
College Baseball: Ashland at Purdue Northwest, 3 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday.
The Pride are 14-8 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which is good for third place in the league standings, and play host to first-place Ashland (13-5) in the final series of the regular season. Purdue Northwest is on a roll, having won six of its last seven league games going into the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at Grand Valley State. The four-game series in Hammond is a good tune-up for the GLIAC Tournament, which starts May 9 in Traverse City, Michigan.