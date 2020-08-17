You are the owner of this article.
Football is back: Scouting the Northwest Athletic Conference in 2020
Prep football

Football is back: Scouting the Northwest Athletic Conference in 2020

Munster/Highland football

Highland’s Christian Rios runs for a touchdown last season against Munster.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Andrean 59ers

Coach: Chris Skinner, fifth season.

Last season: 10-4 (4-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference).

Top returning offensive players: RB Ryan Walsh (278 carries for 2,251 yards, 27 TDs; WR Alonzo Paul (31 receptions, 245 yards; WR Cam Thornton (27 receptions, 377 yards); WR/RB Nick Flesher (24 receptions, 303 yards).

Top returning defensive players: LB Walsh (64 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4 sacks); LB Drayk Bown (50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss).

What you should know

The defending regional champions return a lot of firepower but will need the parts that give a team structure to develop.

There’s a quarterback competition in camp between seniors Evan Gilligan and Joe Cimino. The winner has plenty of experienced, athletic weapons with running back Ryan Walsh and receivers Alonzo Paul, Cam Thornton and Nick Flesher.

The trenches are a work in progress, with three starters on offense and two on defense lost to graduation.

The middle of the defense was gutted, as well. In addition to the linemen, Andrean lost a pair of middle linebackers and a safety. Walsh finished fourth on the team in tackles last year. He’s the only one back from the team's top five in that category.

“It’s going to be tough to replace that production,” coach Chris Skinner said. “We’ve been working in a lot of guys. We’re going to have to see who can do what for us in a game setting.”

Sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen is a Division I talent who should help.

Highland Trojans

Coach: Pete Koulianos, third season at Highland and sixth overall.

Last season: 4-7 (1-4 NCC).

Top returning offensive players: RB Jonah Tillman; RB Christian Rios, QB Ethan Litavecz.

Top returning defensive players: LB Kenny Finke, LB Mason Plebanski, LB Drew Barsich

What you should know

The Trojans rode a rollercoaster in 2019, opening with a win over Morton and coming back twice to beat E.C. Central in the sectional. Winning and losing streaks were between the bookends.

Coach Pete Koulianos hopes what was a young team is through its growing pains.

Highland is one of several teams in the NCC returning experience under center. Senior Ethan Litavecz has a good grasp of the playbook and has taken on a leadership role.

A pair of senior running backs in Jonah Tillman and Christian Rios fill out an established backfield.

“Having some experience, especially at the skill positions, is really helpful when we haven’t had too many opportunities with our kids (this summer),” Koulianos said. “We don’t have to make up for lost time with teaching.”

The offensive line will have to work in four new starters.

“We’re trying to make sure we get our line ready to go with the type of schedule that we have,” Koulianos said. “The teams that we play, in our league, 99 percent starts up front. The team that wins the line of scrimmage is the team that usually wins.”

Hobart Brickies

Coach: Craig Osika, third season.

Last season: 11-3 (5-0 NCC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Riley Johnston (74 of 153, 1,233 passing yards, 9 TD, 8 INT, 810 rushing yards); WR Zach Vode (43 receptions, 787 yards).

Top returning defensive players: LB Cam Smith (94 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss); LB Tyler Turley (76 tackles, 12 tackles for loss); LB Bobby Babcock (65 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 6 sacks).

What you should know

The defending NCC champs posted five shutouts in 2019 and will be tough to score on, again.

“We’ve got eight returners from a defense last year that was really good so we know that we’re going to have to rely on them, especially early on,” coach Craig Osika said.

The offense line needs to replace 60 percent of last season’s starting five, progress on which Osika said was hampered some by missing much of the summer.

“In my eyes, there’s going to be more adversity this year than any other year before. The teams that are able to handle that and make the adjustments on the fly and understand will be in the best spot,” Osika said. “We’re excited that we’re playing football.”

Riley Johnston gives the Brickies a returning quarterback with almost two seasons of starts under his belt. He had over 2,000 total yards as a junior.

Hobart’s offense has expanded every year under Johnston.

The rest of the backfield will be a committee, DJ Lipke and his 1,500 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns are gone. There likely won’t be a feature back in 2020. Junior Marc Enslen and senior Bobby Babcock will each be part of the picture.

Kankakee Valley Kougars

Coach: Jame Broyles, third season.

Last season: 4-6 (2-3 NCC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Eli Carden (1,099 yards, 8 TD); WR Markus Ritchie (17 receptions, 257 yards).

Top returning defensive players: LB Tyler Feddeler (87 tackles); LB Aiden Sneed (57 tackles).

What you should know

A team zoom meeting in March set the tone for KV’s season as the coronavirus was just becoming headline news.

“We talked about them doing individual stuff on their own and keeping each other accountable,” coach James Broyles said. “When we were able to come back on July 6, it was like the kids were let out of a cage. It was all focus ahead.”

Senior quarterback Eli Carden provides stability under center. Broyles said his presence was another factor helping the Kougars get through an unorthodox offseason.

“He’s been through a lot so there are a lot of things you just don’t have to explain,” Broyles said. “When you don’t have to take a quarterback and mold them, you’re ahead as a team. It’s been nice.”

Carden will hand the ball to several different backs, including juniors Cade Capps and Jack Lamka and sophomore Logan Parks. Broyles said he’ll play the hot hand.

The defense is experienced where it needs to be, with the bulk of the linebackers and secondary coming back.

Lowell Red Devils

Coach: Keith Kilmer, 11th season.

Last season: 7-5 (3-2 NCC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Cam Stojancevich (58 of 118, 8 TD, 8 INT); RB Jake Chandler (423 yards, 8 TD); RB Joey Heuer (389 yards, 9 TD).

Top returning defensive players: LB Kyler Newcom (67 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks); LB Spencer Barta (52 tackles, 7 tackles for loss).

What you should know

Don’t forget about the team that plays in The Inferno.

“We’re the Lowell Red Devils and we feel like the bullseye is always on our back. That’s the attitude that we have,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “We’re going to go out every day like we can compete with whoever’s on our schedule.”

Quarterback Cam Stojancevich came to Lowell from Hobart late last year. He’s now got a season and an offseason of experience under his belt.

The offensive line is almost entirely new. Lowell does return seven starters on defense, led by safety Joey Heuer and linebacker Spencer Barta.

“(Heuer and Barta) were two sophomores last year that were taking their lumps but they’re wily veterans now,” Kilmer said.

The foundations for 2020 were built in 2019. The sophomores and juniors who took the field for a usually senior-laden program are now upperclassmen.

“We’re hoping we can sneak up on some people because we played a lot of young kids last year,” Kilmer said. “That experience should pay off at some point this year.”

Munster Mustangs

Coach: Jason Grunewald, third season.

Last season: 0-10 (0-5 NCC)

Top returning offensive players: QB Vincent Foerster (15 of 42, 93 yards, 3 INT).

Top returning defensive players: S Noah Hensley (69 tackles); S Noah Poole (39 tackles, 2 interceptions).

What you should know

The record wasn’t what anybody in Munster wanted last year, but a lot of younger players gained experience.

“A lot of them had no choice and got thrown into the fire,” coach Jason Grunewald said. “We feel like we’re in a better situation this year and they know what to expect a Friday night game to be.”

The offense line still has just one senior. Behind it, either Vince Foerster or Noah Hensley will lead the offense. Both seniors may play.

Lazaros Crenshaw and Brendan Budeselich will tote the ball. Grunewald calls them his “lightning and thunder,” with Budeselich the bruiser and Crenshaw the speedster.

The secondary will be the strength of a more seasoned defense, led by Hensley and Noah Poole at the safety spots.

“We’ve really tried to focus our kids on the opportunity to be here in practice and get better each day,” Grunewald said. “If we get that opportunity tomorrow, we’ll take that one day at a time.”

