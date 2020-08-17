Football is back: Scouting the Northwest Athletic Conference in 2020

The defending NCC champs posted five shutouts in 2019 and will be tough to score on, again.

“We’ve got eight returners from a defense last year that was really good so we know that we’re going to have to rely on them, especially early on,” coach Craig Osika said.

The offense line needs to replace 60 percent of last season’s starting five, progress on which Osika said was hampered some by missing much of the summer.

“In my eyes, there’s going to be more adversity this year than any other year before. The teams that are able to handle that and make the adjustments on the fly and understand will be in the best spot,” Osika said. “We’re excited that we’re playing football.”

Riley Johnston gives the Brickies a returning quarterback with almost two seasons of starts under his belt. He had over 2,000 total yards as a junior.

Hobart’s offense has expanded every year under Johnston.

The rest of the backfield will be a committee, DJ Lipke and his 1,500 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns are gone. There likely won’t be a feature back in 2020. Junior Marc Enslen and senior Bobby Babcock will each be part of the picture.

