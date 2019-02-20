Karli Miller walked off of the court and couldn’t hold back her tears.
Andrean lost to Bishop Noll in the Bowman Class 2A sectional semifinals, and the senior’s career was over. The 15-point win propelled the Warriors to an eventual sixth consecutive sectional title and marked the second straight year in which the 59ers had their season ended the same team.
Miller didn’t think about all she had overcome — switching schools after her freshman year, having leg surgery over the summer or being bedridden months before her final prep season — and she also wasn’t concerned with any personal accolades.
The senior recorded a game-high 22 points to become the second player in Andrean girls basketball history to eclipse 1,000 points, but she didn’t bother to truly take note of the milestone — even if it did come in her last career game.
“Honestly, I wanted that win so badly,” Miller said. “Of course, I was really grateful to get to 1,000 points because I worked so hard. But at the end of the day it’s, ‘We before me.’ I wanted that win for the team. I wanted to keep playing because that was my last game ever in an Andrean uniform, and I wanted to keep going and advance.”
Miller recorded four 20-point games during her senior campaign and finished her career with 1,010 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. She also totaled 468 rebounds, 203 assists, 245 steals and 117 blocks.
Andrean coach Tony Scheub commended Miller on an outstanding career and didn’t hesitate to praise her as one of the most polished players he’s ever coached. But from his perspective, her statistics aren’t the only way she distinguishes herself from other athletes.
It’s her effort.
Miller didn’t play for personal glory. She played to win, and he believes her approach to the game was contagious. Since the 59ers leader was willing to sacrifice her body — diving on lose balls, taking charges or attacking the basket — it made it was easier for the rest of the team to embrace her mindset.
Scheub’s only regret is that he didn’t coach her sooner. Miller, who lives in Chicago, transferred from Marist after her freshman season. She led the 59ers in scoring during all three of her years at Andrean and eclipsed 1,000 points in just 76 career games.
“Her and I had a couple conversations as the season was going on, and it was looking like she wasn’t going to make it,” Scheub said. “’And I kept telling her, ‘You play the game so hard, and you play it the right way. And kids like you get repaid one way or another. You’re going to get it because you deserve it, because of the way you play.’”
Change of plans
When Karli Miller was playing middle school basketball at St. Florian, the next step in her career was always clear: Go to Marian Catholic and play for Annie Basic-Byrne.
The Spartans’ coach was also Miller’s coach when she played AAU basketball for the Illinois Defenders, but she resigned after eight seasons in 2013 — two years before Miller would enter high school. During her tenure, Basic-Byrne posted a 216-51 overall record and led the Spartans to a 33-1 record and their only state championship in school history in her last campaign.
She was also named The Times Illinois Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2013, but with Basic-Byrne no longer guiding the program, Miller and her family decided to look at other schools and eventually decided on Marist. Miller made the varsity team as a freshman and received playing time, however the 2015-16 season would be her only one with the program.
“She sort of felt like an outsider there,” said Curt Miller, Karli Miller’s father. “Most kids from there are all from the southwest side, and we’re over here in the southeast. It just didn’t feel right. It just didn’t mesh with her, and I’m glad we made the move to come out to Andrean.”
Curt Miller said that he and his wife, Justine Miller, wanted Karli Miller to continue her education at another Catholic school, even if that meant passing up Chicago Public Schools closer to home. They didn’t expect their search to cross state lines, but after talking it over with friends and colleagues who had children that attended Andrean, they decided it was the best choice.
Andean is about a 35-minute drive from their home, but Curt Miller said the commute has been an easy tradeoff since the school’s tuition is significantly cheaper than Marian Catholic and Marist and his daughter is happy. And if he needed another reason to validate his decision early on, he found it in Scheub.
The 59ers coach is someone Curt Miller trusts, and the respect he has for him has only grown since Karli Miller’s sophomore season. Scheub helped his daughter become a better player. But aside from her success on the basketball court, he and the rest of his coaching staff have only strengthened Karli Miller’s support system, and she doesn’t take it for granted
Sceub and assistant coach Courtney Pishkur encouraged her after ever win, comforted her after every loss and even when she could no longer play through her leg pain and underwent surgery — they reassured her that she would come back and still be one of the top players in the Region.
“They’re just great coaches and great people,” Karli Miller said. “They really had my back no matter what. When I had the surgery, they helped me get through that. They always knew what to say to me and how to challenge me to make me a better player and person.”
One step at a time
July 12, 2018, is a date Karli Miller will never forget.
It’s the day she underwent surgery for the first and only time in her life.
She played her entire junior year with discomfort in her calves, and it surprisingly didn’t affect her productivity. Karli Miller averaged a team-high 15.9 points — her highest one-year scoring average at Andrean — 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. But her output came at a cost.
“I had to make her, almost after every game, sit out of practice and go sit in the ice tub,” Scheub said. “She was probably never 100 percent last year, and it was tough. She didn’t want to sit out. It was a battle to keep her off the floor a little bit because she pushed herself so hard.”
Curt Miller thought his daughter simply had shin splints. After seeing how much she went through just to be prepare for a game, and realizing she wasn’t getting any better, he and his wife decided to take Karli Miller to the doctor — and then several doctors.
Initially, it was hard for anyone to accurately pinpoint the cause of her pain. But when the family met with Dr. Steven C. Chudik — an orthopedic surgeon at Hinsdale Orthopedics — he was finally able to give the family a clear answer.
Karli Miller was diagnosed with compartment syndrome in both of her calves, and she had two options. She could continue playing through the pain or have surgery to alleviate the pressure in her calves and face a lengthy recovery time. After weighing the pros and cons of both decisions, Karli Miller chose the latter and relied on her family to help her through the nearly three-month rehab.
“We had to teach her to walk again,” Justine Miller said. “Right after surgery she couldn’t do anything, so we wheeled her around in our chair. I took her to the bathroom. She slept in the front room because it was easiest and closest to the kitchen. It was a rough process, and she came out of it well.”
Justine Miller didn’t mind dedicating so much time to her daughter. In fact, that was easy. The hard part was watching her slowly work her way back to full health. Karli Miller was confined to her bed for the first two weeks after surgery, and when she finally gained a bit of strength, she started going to therapy three times a week.
The process was grueling, but Curt Miller wasn’t too concerned. Chudik is a well-renowned sports surgeon, and Miller's daughter was tough. This was the same girl who played on the boys basketball team at St. Florian for four years and grew up competing against older brother, Kyle Miller, and his friends.
“We have a hoop in our driveway,” Curt Miller said. “We always had a driveway full of boys, and she wanted to go play. I said, ‘If you go out there with the boys and come back in here crying, then it’s a wrap for you and you ain’t playing.’ But I think it worked out good because I think that’s where she gets her toughness from.”
Karli Miller was cleared to resume basketball activities Oct. 10 — 23 days before Andrean’s season-opener — and with the help of 59ers athletic trainer Natasha O’Neill she continued to build her strength and played in the first game of the year. Despite not being fully healthy, Karli Miller led Andrean to a two-point victory over Hebron with a team-high 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block.
Over the next few months, the senior needed to score 323 more points to join Jamie (Gutowski) Stangel — a 2001 Andrean graduate and wife of 59ers boys basketball coach Brad Stangel — as the only other girl to score 1,000 points in her career.
She scored 333.
Even though Karli Miller reached the achievement in a losing effort, and she was too distraught to appreciate it moments after her last game, she’s had some time to reflect and really acknowledge everything she went through to finish her career with 1,010 points.
There were moments of doubt, but she preserved. And while years from now — when she’s remembered solely for her consistent scoring — she'd rather have her legacy be one of fortitude and commitment.
“In my three years, I’m proud that I became more of a leader,” Karli Miller said. “The team is like my family, and I just hope I left behind an impact to work hard all of the time because I worked so hard to get where I am.”