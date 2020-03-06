Hammond's Reggie Abram puts Lighthouse away

HAMMOND — Reggie Abram has been here before.
He is a three-year starter at Hammond and has helped his team win two straight sectional titles.
His efforts in Friday's 63-47 Class 3A Hammond Sectional semifinal win over Lighthouse at the Hammond Civic Center helped his team get one step closer to yet another championship.
Abram was the catalyst in Hammond's 12-0 run the third quarter that put the game away for good. He scored six in the run and nine overall in the quarter.
"He knows what's expected of him," Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said. "He's been on this stage before and he's been seeing the floor well, and letting the offense come to him."
Abram scored a game-high of 18 while Harold Woods added 11 and Timothy Wider chipped in 10 in a balanced offensive attack for Times No. 4 Hammond (19-4).
"We just wanted to put them away in the first three minutes of the second half," Abram said. "We turned up our defense and started making more shots."
Hammond outscored Lighthouse (9-15) 23-8 in the third quarter.
Wildcats forward Darrell Reed played sparingly in the second and fourth quarters because of foul trouble and to save him for the final. Reed had nine points, four boards and four blocks.
Jacob Barry paced Lighthouse with 14 points.
Calumet 70, Gavit 56: In the first semifinal, Calumet (12-14) used an 11-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back in its win over Gavit (6-18).
Warriors freshman Ashton Williamson finished with a near triple-double, as he went for 17 points, nine boards and eight assists.
"I always got coach in my ear telling me to slow down," joked Williamson, who hit a couple threes, including one to end the first half. "(Saturday) we just need to come in with the same energy and listen to coach."
Chris Black added 10 for Calumet.
"We've been a hot and cold team, but (Saturday) we have to come out and slow down," Calumet coach Dominique Nelson said. "Nobody is picking us to win, just like a couple years ago at Twin Lakes, so we're using that same mentality. Hammond is a tough team to beat."
Hammond beat the Warriors 65-48 on Feb. 3.
Scott Flores provided a spark for the Warriors off the bench, as he scored nine, including seven in the third quarter in which his team broke loose for 21 points.
"I just try to keep up the energy and keep the flow going," Flores said.