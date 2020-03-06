Hammond's Reggie Abram puts Lighthouse away

HAMMOND — Reggie Abram has been here before.

He is a three-year starter at Hammond and has helped his team win two straight sectional titles.

His efforts in Friday's 63-47 Class 3A Hammond Sectional semifinal win over Lighthouse at the Hammond Civic Center helped his team get one step closer to yet another championship.

Abram was the catalyst in Hammond's 12-0 run the third quarter that put the game away for good. He scored six in the run and nine overall in the quarter.

"He knows what's expected of him," Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said. "He's been on this stage before and he's been seeing the floor well, and letting the offense come to him."

Abram scored a game-high of 18 while Harold Woods added 11 and Timothy Wider chipped in 10 in a balanced offensive attack for Times No. 4 Hammond (19-4).

"We just wanted to put them away in the first three minutes of the second half," Abram said. "We turned up our defense and started making more shots."

Hammond outscored Lighthouse (9-15) 23-8 in the third quarter.

