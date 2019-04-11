MUNSTER — Joel Holtcamp grew a lot and in more than one way over the last year.
“I just had to realize that I can’t be perfect all the time,” Andrean’s senior pitcher said. “I have to fill up the zone and try to get as many outs as possible without using all my pitches.”
That mental development helped Holtcamp move from the third, maybe fourth pitcher in the 59ers rotation to solidly fitting into the second slot.
Though, it’s still admittedly a work in progress.”
“He wants to strike you out on the first pitch. He doesn’t want the ball to ever hit the bat. As he learns to get some easy outs, he’s got a chance to do really well,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. “He didn’t have the stuff last year like he has this year. Last year, it was like ‘Joel, just try to throw strikes.’ This year his fastball is really good. He’s got some movement on it and he’s got a really nice secondary pitch.”
Holtcamp is also two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than he was a year ago. That’s helped, too.
“I was more awkward my junior year than now,” he said. “I feel like I kind of just came into my body this year, along with the working out and the training.”
Monday at Munster, he overcame a 31-pitch first inning to strike out 11 over six innings, allowing only four hits and a walk.
It was a maturity Holtcamp didn’t show during his 3-2 junior season.
“Joel Holtcamp has got above average high school stuff. He’s got really good stuff,” Pishkur said. “Joel Holtcamp, hopefully before the year ends, will learn how to pitch better. He’s got really good stuff.”
That stuff will be on display in Cleveland, Tennessee, next summer. Holtcamp signed with Lee University.
“I think (Lee) got a gem out of him. He’s going to throw some shutouts this year as he starts throwing more strikes early in the count,” Pishkur said.
Holtcamp and Michael Doolin give the 59ers as good a top of the rotation as there is in Indiana. The only goal Andrean has is a second consecutive Class 3A state championship, Holtcamp said.
“You want to win conference games. You want to be able to compete really hard when we play those Illinois schools. But when it comes to tournament time, you only need two pitchers,” Pishkur said. “If our two pitchers stay healthy, they’re very dominating.”