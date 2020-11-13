Jump ball: Andrean can't complete 16-point comeback at Pioneer

ROYAL CENTER — The pass into the end zone was in the air and two terrific high school football players in the midst of clutch nights in a big game went up for it. Barring a last-minute miracle, the one who came down with it was about to become a regional champ still in the hunt for a state championship. The one who didn’t was about to see the curtain fall on his career.
Andrean senior quarterback Joe Cimino (11 for 18, 179 yards, one touchdown) had the hot hand in leading the state’s top-ranked 2A team in its late comeback bid Friday night at Pioneer. His pass to the left side of the end zone on second-and-10 from the Pioneer 20 was thrown where he intended.
Nicky Flesher, his favorite target, went up for it. So did Panthers safety Addai Lewellen. It would take a great play to deny Flesher, and that’s what Lewellen produced, coming down with the ball for a game-clinching interception with 1:09 left.
Pioneer killed the clock and survived the night with a 24-21 victory to earn the regional title.
“it was a tough one,” Flesher said. “Going up for it, I thought it was going to come out the other way. It sucks to lose your senior season that way, with one play being the difference. It just sucks that that’s how it ended.”
The Fighting 59ers lived up to their name in coming back from a 24-8 deficit to come within one jump ball of pulling off the comeback. Flesher’s recovery of Lewellen’s fumble gave them their final shot.
Flesher’s big night also included a 25-yard interception return, a two-point conversion reception and five catches for 91 yards, one of them a 15-yard touchdown.
“They have some pretty good athletes and we just didn’t play to the best of our ability,” Flesher said. “We fought though. We came back and just fought the whole game.”
The 59ers (11-2) took an 11-game winning streak into the night.
Support Local Journalism
“We had momentum and we were obviously moving the ball,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “The kid just made a play, sat over the top, went up and got it. That’s our all-state receiver. Nine times out of 10 I’m probably going to take him in a jump-ball situation and the kid made a nice play. Nicky’s an unbelievable football player.”
Andrean had trouble stopping Lewellen (20 carries, 110 yards) and his twin brother, Ezra Lewellen (22 carries, 103 yards), who took advantage of their speed and crisp blocking on misdirection runs.
Addai Lewellen’s 1-yard touchdown run and Ezra’s two-point conversion run gave the Panthers a 16-8 lead with 4:48 left in the third quarter. The Panthers expanded their lead to 24-8 with 9:42 left in the fourth quarter. Cayden Hill’s 5-yard TD pass to Logan Smith, just Pioneer’s third pass, was followed by Addai Lewellen’s conversion run.
Then the comeback started. Cimino hit Alonzo Paul with three consecutive passes totaling 34 yards, and then threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Flesher. After the conversion run failed, the Andrean defense delivered a rare three-and-out. Cimino went to work again, completing passes of 19 and 14 yards to set up Ryan Walsh’s 9-yard touchdown run. Nicolas Tovar’s extra-point drew the 59ers with 24-21 with 5:04 left.
The first half was ruled by both defenses.
An Andrean defense that produced three shutouts kept alive its bid for a fourth with a goal-line stand in the first quarter. Pioneer had two chances to run the ball in from the 1, but the 59ers wouldn’t let it happen. Sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen and senior defensive end Jayden Lynon came up with big stops during the stand.
Pioneer was able to finish its next possession, driving 78 yards on 15 plays, all but one of them on the ground. Hill, a freshman quarterback, ran it in from the 1 to break a scoreless tie with 5:28 left in the first half. Addai Lewellen followed with a two-point conversion run.
Mixing Walsh runs and Cimino passes, Andrean answered with a 10-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Walsh ran it in from the 1 and the 59ers tied the score, 8-8, with a two-point conversion pass from Cimino to Flesher in the right corner of the end zone.
Flesher killed Pioneer’s next threat by intercepting Hill’s pass and returning it 25 yards on the final play of the first half.
Gallery: 2A football regional final: Andrean vs. Pioneer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!