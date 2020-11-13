Jump ball: Andrean can't complete 16-point comeback at Pioneer

ROYAL CENTER — The pass into the end zone was in the air and two terrific high school football players in the midst of clutch nights in a big game went up for it. Barring a last-minute miracle, the one who came down with it was about to become a regional champ still in the hunt for a state championship. The one who didn’t was about to see the curtain fall on his career.

Andrean senior quarterback Joe Cimino (11 for 18, 179 yards, one touchdown) had the hot hand in leading the state’s top-ranked 2A team in its late comeback bid Friday night at Pioneer. His pass to the left side of the end zone on second-and-10 from the Pioneer 20 was thrown where he intended.

Nicky Flesher, his favorite target, went up for it. So did Panthers safety Addai Lewellen. It would take a great play to deny Flesher, and that’s what Lewellen produced, coming down with the ball for a game-clinching interception with 1:09 left.

Pioneer killed the clock and survived the night with a 24-21 victory to earn the regional title.

“it was a tough one,” Flesher said. “Going up for it, I thought it was going to come out the other way. It sucks to lose your senior season that way, with one play being the difference. It just sucks that that’s how it ended.”