Koron Davis’s short memory helps Bowman past Andrean

Offensively, Flesher almost kept Andrean (11-14) alive all by himself for most of the first half. He scored 19 of his 29 points in the first two frames, including eight in less than a minute in the second quarter.

Bowman led 29-27 at the break.

“I’m proud of my team. It took us a while to find the right locker room but we found the right locker room,” Stangel said. “I’m proud of these kids.”

Davis led the Eagles (14-7) with 19 points. Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43: Roosevelt has two of its four wins in this sectional. The Panthers said they’re motivated by their circumstances.

“It would mean a lot to the city. Maybe our school would get a better building for the youth coming up,” senior guard Ahmad Partee said. “We get a sectional, I think it’ll make everything better.”

Officials announced last month that necessary repairs wouldn’t be made to Roosevelt high school. Students have been taking classes at the Gary Career Center and the team’s practice schedule has been erratic.