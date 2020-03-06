Koron Davis’s short memory helps Bowman past Andrean

GARY — Koron Davis’s confidence never waned.
The free throw attempt the Bowman guard airballed earlier in the fourth quarter was out of his mind when he stepped to the line four times in the final minute of the Eagles’ 62-59 win over Andrean in the Class 2A sectional semifinal Saturday.
“I had to knock down a shot,” Davis said. “I forgot about that (airball). It just slipped out of my hand.”
Davis hit three of those four free throws. He also hit three 3-pointers in the early moments of the second half that helped Bowman hold off the 59ers.
“We both good teams. We just played harder than they did,” Davis said. “We wanted it more. They won state (in 2019) and we didn’t want to make it a repeat from last year.”
Bowman will meet Roosevelt in Saturday’s championship game.
“I’ve got four veterans that were in that championship game last year; Koron Davis, Raymond Terry, Cleveland Neal and Jacques Williams,” coach Tyrone Robinson said. “They were ready for the pressure today.”
Robinson praised Andrean guard Nick Flesher, comparing him to Steve Alford and Scott Skiles.
“He was terrific. He has a lot of heart. He found ways to keep us in it,” 59ers coach Brad Stangel said.
Offensively, Flesher almost kept Andrean (11-14) alive all by himself for most of the first half. He scored 19 of his 29 points in the first two frames, including eight in less than a minute in the second quarter.
Bowman led 29-27 at the break.
“I’m proud of my team. It took us a while to find the right locker room but we found the right locker room,” Stangel said. “I’m proud of these kids.”
Davis led the Eagles (14-7) with 19 points. Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43: Roosevelt has two of its four wins in this sectional. The Panthers said they’re motivated by their circumstances.
“It would mean a lot to the city. Maybe our school would get a better building for the youth coming up,” senior guard Ahmad Partee said. “We get a sectional, I think it’ll make everything better.”
Officials announced last month that necessary repairs wouldn’t be made to Roosevelt high school. Students have been taking classes at the Gary Career Center and the team’s practice schedule has been erratic.
“I don’t wanna say we’re down, but we do have conversation about how we don’t have a gym,” Partee said. “But we know we could still make something out of it. We could still do something.”
Partee led the Panthers with 20 points. He also had six rebounds and four steals.
Roosevelt (4-16) jumped on the Oilers from the start, building a 19-point lead by halftime. It only expanded after the break.
Osvaldo Terrazas had 15 points to lead Whiting (2-22).