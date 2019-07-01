First Team
Lexi Benko
Position: Pitcher
School: Chesterton
Class: Senior
Stats: 1.48 ERA, 97 Ks; .407 BA, seven home runs
Bio: Benko, an Indiana State commit, led the Trojans to their third straight sectional title. She was also an Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection and named to the Duneland Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Madi Elish
Position: Pitcher
School: Crown Point
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 13-2, five saves, 102 Ks, 19 BBs, 2.01 ERA; .343 BA, .397 OPB
Bio: Elish, who has already committed to Arizona, helped the Bulldogs win their fourth regional championship in school history. She also made the All-DAC Conference team and was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection.
Emily Dato
Position: Pitcher
School: Munster
Class: Junior
Stats: 11-4, 1.53 ERA, 162 Ks, 13 BBs; .306 BA, .352 OPB, .529 SLG, five home runs
Bio: Dato helped the Mustangs win the Northwest Crossroads Conference title with an undefeated record in conference play. She was also named to the NCC All-Conference First Team and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team selection.
Jenna Towle
Position: Pitcher
School: Lake Central
Class: Senior
Stats: 8-1, two saves, 0.72 ERA, 77 Ks, four BBs; .463 BA, .522 OPB, .634 SLG, two home runs
Bio: Towle, The Times' Player of the Year put together a standout season in the circle and at the plate. She was also an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection, the DAC Most Valuable Player and will continue her career at Missouri-St. Louis.
Olivia Peterson
Position: Catcher
School: Lake Central
Class: Senior
Stats: .421 BA, .483 OPB, .798 SLG, five home runs
Bio: Peterson, who committed to Minnesota, helped the Indians win the DAC title. She was also named to the DAC All-Conference team and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection.
Alexis Johnson
Position: Third baseman
School: Lake Central
Class: Junior
Stats: .459 BA, .515 OBP, .717 SLG, three home runs
Bio: Johnson batted leadoff for the Indians and helped them finish the season 26-4. She was also an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection and named to the DAC All-Conference team.
Anna Holloway
Position: Shortstop
School: Crown Point
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .378 BA, .413 OBP, .694 SLG, five home runs
Bio: Holloway, a Notre Dame recruit, helped the Bulldogs finish the season 29-5. She was also named to the DAC All-Conference team and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A First Team All-State selection.
Maddie Swart
Position: Shortshop
School: Kankakee Valley
Class: Senior
Stats: .367 BA, .406 OPB, .533 SLG, one home run
Swart was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection and was named the MVP in the ICGSA North-South All-Star game. She was also named to the NCC All-Conference First Team and will continue her career at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Ryleigh Marsh
Position: Shortstop
School: Lowell
Position: Shortstop
Class: Junior
Stats: .354 BA, .427 OBP, .430 SLG
Bio: Marsh was a key contributor to the Red Devils offensively and defensively. She was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Second Team All-State selection and made the NCC All-Conference First Team.
Mallory McMahon
Position: Outfielder
School: Crown Point
Class: Senior
Stats:.421 BA, .495 OBP, .632 SLG, three home runs
Bio: McMahon was a key contributor for the Bulldogs and an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection. She will continue her career at Butler.
Kaylee Barrett
Position: Outfielder
School: Kankakee Valley
Class: Senior
Stats: .286 BA, .352 OBP, .636 SLG, seven home runs
Bio: Barrett led the Kougars in home runs and was an NCC All-Conference honorable mention. She will continue her career at Indiana State.
Paige Vukadinovich
Position: Outfielder
School: Munster
Class: Freshman
Stats: .479 BA, .490 OPB, .659 SLG
Bio: Vukadinovich made an immediate impact with the Mustangs, getting five hits over the first three games of her prep career. She finished as Munster's leader in batting average and hits and was named to the NCC All-Conference Second Team.
Emmy Wells
Position: Utility
School: Morgan Township
Class: Junior
Stats: .529 BA, .622 OPB, .985 SLG, eight home runs
Bio: Wells had 12 games in which she had multiple hits. She was also an ICGSA Class 1A/2A First Team All-State selection and named to the Porter County Conference All-Conference Team.
Kellie Marcheschi
Position: Utility
School: Boone Grove
Class: Senior
Stats: 22-4, 1.04 ERA, 272 Ks, 36 BBs; .542 BA, .600 OBP, 1.000 SLG, nine home runs
Bio: Marcheschi was named to the PCC All-Conference Team and led the Wolves to the fourth regional championship in program history. She was also an ICGSA Class 1A/2A Second Team All-State selection and will continue her career at Western Illinois.
Second Team
Brinkley Kita
Position: Pitcher
School: Crown Point
Class: Freshman
Stats: 6-2, 97 Ks, 0.97 ERA
Bio: Kita showed a lot of promise in her first prep season and helped the Bulldogs reach the semistate championship.
Dayton Elliott
Position: Pitcher
School: Munster
Class: Senior
Stats: 14-3, 1.39 ERA, 119 Ks, 20 BBs
Bio: Elliot was an NCC All-Conference honorable mention and will continue her career at Northern Illinois.
Peyton Pepkowski
School: Lake Central
Position: Pitcher
Class: Sophomore
Stats:9-2, two saves, 0.96 ERA, 129 Ks, seven BBs; .432 BA, .500 OBP, .567 SLG
Bio: Pepkowski will see a lot more action next season with the departure of Towle, and she seems ready to lead the defending DAC champs.
Holly Noveroske
Position: Pitcher
School: South Central
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 1.88 ERA, 129 Ks, 28 BBs; .351 BA, .425 OBP, .532 SLG, three home runs
Bio: Noveroske helped the Satellites win the regular-season Porter County Conference title and was selected to the PCC All-Conference Team.
Faith Biggs
Position: Catcher
School: South Central
Class: Junior
Stats: .388 BA, .523 OBP, .952 SLG, 11 home runs
Bio: Biggs was named to the PCC All-Conference Team and helped the Satellites finish the regular season undefeated in conference play.
Caitlyn Phillips
Position: Third baseman
School: Crown Point
Class: Senior
Stats: .391 BA, .404 OBP
Bio: Phillips was an ICGSA 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection and played in the ICGSA North-South All-Star game. She was also named to the DAC All-Conference Team and will continue her career at Marian.
Jordan Duff
Position: Shortstop
School: Munster
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .340 BA, .412 OBP, .460 SLG, one home run
Bio: Duff was an ICGSA Class 3A/4A Third Team All-State selection and made the NCC All-Conference First Team.
Alexus Reese
Position: Second baseman
School: Lake Central
Class: Junior
Stats: .438 BA, .488 OBP, .958 SLG, nine home runs
Bio: Reese set the Indians' single-season record for homers and was named to the DAC All-Conference Team.
Ashley Talaga
Position: Shortstop
School: Andrean
Class: Senior
Stats: .379 BA, .469 OBP, .536 SLG, two home runs
Bio: Talaga made the NCC All-Conference First Team and was an ICGSA Class 1A/2A Second Team All-State selection.
Saylem Smith
Position: Outfielder
School: Hobart
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .508 BA, .556 OPB, .846 SLG, four home runs
Bio: Smith led the Brickies in batting average and home runs and made the NCC All-Conference First Team.
Shelby Linn
Position: Outfielder
School: LaPorte
Class: Junior
Stats: .506 BA, .576 OBP, .784 SLG, six home runs
Bio: Linn led the Indians in batting average and was named to the DAC All-Conference Team.
Elise Kratkoczki
Position: Outfielder
School: Hanover Central
Class: Junior
Stats: .493 BA, .588 OBP, .706 SLG, two home runs
Bio: Kratkoczki helped the Wildcats win the Greater South Shore Conference regular-season title with an unblemished record in conference play.
Alyssa Graegin
Position: Utility
School: Andrean
Class: Senior
Stats: .372 BA, .388 OPB, .539 SLG, four home runs
Bio: Graegin, a Rochester commit, helped the 59ers win their 12th sectional championship in school history and was an ICGSA Class 1A/2A Second Team All-State selection.
Tyler Chambers
Position: Utility
School: Hanover Central
Class: Junior
Stats: .500 BA, .543 OBP, .755 SLG, one home run
Bio: Chambers helped the Wildcats win their first regional championship in four years and sixth in program history.
Honorable Mention
Jamie Gessler, SS, Highland, Sr.; Maggie Ballentine, 2B, Crown Point, Sr.; Madi Young, P, Crown Point, So.; Emma Sark, C, Kankakee Valley, Sr.; Hannah Camarena, SS, Hobart, So.; Sydney Doloszycki, SS, Lake Central, Fr.; Amanda Aardema, P, Lake Central, Fr.; Hailey Sullivan, C, Munster, So.; Daija Williams, 3B, Munster, Jr.; Juliana Hall, 3B, Portage, Jr.; Maddie Snemis, 2B, Chesterton, Jr.; Jessica Terzarial, OF, Griffith, Sr.; Olivia Zarantonello, 2B, LaPorte, Jr.; Madison Perez, OF, Portage, Sr.; Emily Wood, P, Valparaiso, Sr.; Karlie Lemmons, 1B, Morgan Township, Jr.; Leah Mokos, SS, Hanover Central, So.; Kailyn Coates, C, Boone Grove, Fr.; Ashtyn Barnett, C, Hanover Central, Jr.; Micaela Iacovetti, C, Chesterton, Jr.; Erica Hoffman, 2B, Boone Grove, Fr.; Dawn Pawlak, SS, Gavit, Sr.; Katelyn Majda, P, Washington Township, Sr.; Madey Flick, 3B, Kankakee Valley, Sr.; Katlyn Cherry, SS, Hebron, Sr.; Jillian Scott, 3B, Lowell, Sr.; Madolyn Smith, OF, Kouts, Jr.; Mercedes Lira, C, Wheeler, Sr.;