Big picture: Thunderclouds cleared up just in time for the Andrean 59ers to win the Steven M. Bajenski Memorial Tournament in Crestwood, Illinois, beating Marist (Illiniois) 8-1.
Andrean senior pitcher Matt Lelito, who had only pitched three innings this season, dazzled in a complete-game performance. He recorded five strikeouts, allowed three hits, and held off a seventh-inning rally that gave the Marist their only run of the game. The Andrean offense came to life late in game, racking up seven runs over the last two innings.
Mike Jarek led the way, going 2-for-4, with two runs score, two RBI and walk.
Turning point: Until the fifth inning, the game seemed destined to be a pitchers duel. With two outs, Michael Doolin smashed a double to the left field gap, driving in two runs and taking the pressure off Lelito, stretching the lead to 3-0. Two batters later, Connor Misch drove Doolin and Jarek home to put the game out of reach.
Andrean player of the game: Lelito — Throwing a complete game is an accomplishment, but a lineup with six hitters committed to Division I programs to only one run is truly a night to remember. Whether he was missing bats or forcing weak contact, Lelito’s changeup kept Marist’s batters guessing.
Quote: “My hope was to get three innings out of (Lelito), but he just kept getting out of inning after inning,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said. “I’ve never seen him throw a changeup like that before.
Beyond the box score: This marks the Niners second championship in the eight-year old tournament. After the game, Doolin was given the “Do it Stevie’s Way” award, named in honor of Steven Bajenski, a Mt. Carmel baseball player who passed away from a heart condition in 2009.
Up next: North Newton (14-8, 8-2) at Andrean (23-6, 10-1) 4:30 p.m. Monday.