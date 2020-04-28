MY FAVORITE GAMES: Andrean uses ground game in regional win over Lewis Cass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David P. Funk's No. 2: There was a sense of relief in the Andrean players I talked to after this game. The 59ers teams of the early 2010s created a certain expectation on Broadway and the current senior class hadn’t yet won a postseason trophy.

It was easy to see that a regional title took that burden away.

The opposing student sections went back and forth a bit on Twitter in the week leading up to this one, too. I’d be lying if I said that didn’t make it a little more fun.

MERRILLVILLE — The last time Andrean and Lewis Cass met, it was a five-overtime slugfest in the 2012 regional championship.

It wasn’t quite that dramatic Friday, but the 59ers and Kings certainly traded punches for more than three quarters before Andrean landed a knockout combination with 10 minutes to play.

It was a one-score game when Andrean senior defensive back David Dravet picked off an Isaac Chambers pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Cass 15-yard line. Ryan Walsh took a handoff on the next play and scooted into the end zone.

“The adrenaline (after the interception), it got us pumping, got us going. It was crazy,” Walsh said.