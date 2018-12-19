MERRILLVILLE — Cameron Williams wore a black Nike track suit when he strolled into Andrean’s gymnasium.
The 59ers’ star linebacker was finally set to make his decision about where he would continue his football career. Hats from Kentucky, Indiana, Cincinnati, Arizona and Purdue lined the table where Williams would sign his national letter of intent. And nearly five months after narrowing his decision down to those handful of teams, the time had come.
Following a short speech to thank all of his supporters, Williams reached slightly to his right, picked up the Hoosiers hat and stuffed it down on top of his large Mohawk.
Andrean’s 6-foot-3 defensive leader was staying home.
“Since I’ve released my top five (teams) everyone’s been on me about where I’m going to go and what I’m going to do,” Williams said. “And I just haven’t been able to answer those questions, but now that I’ve committed I can say, ‘I’m going to IU.’ It’s like a big weight has been lifted off of my chest, so I’m glad.”
Williams said Indiana's Tom Allen and the rest of the Hoosiers coaching staff made a great impression on him and his family during an official visit on Dec. 7. They discussed how to implement him into their defense, building his body through dieting and weightlifting and helping him earn a Bachelor of Science in athletic training.
When he left Bloomington, Williams said he was leaning heavily towards becoming a Hoosier, but one tragic event solidified his decision. Williams’ uncle Sharron "Sherman" Howard, a minister at a small church on the west side of Chicago, died one week after William’s visit. The 77-year-old died due to complications from Parkinson's disease.
“When my uncle died, I knew what I had to do to make that dream come true,” Williams said. “And I knew he would be watching down on me for the rest of my days.”
Williams said he did what his late uncle would have wanted him to do. He chose Indiana not only to get one step closer to his goal of playing in the NFL, but also to remain close to his family — who showed up in full support of the signee.
After Williams put on the Indiana hat and unzipped his jacket to reveal a Hoosiers T-shirt, his parents did the same. Shanette and Calvin Williams said they supported their son but didn’t want to pressure him into a decision. They wanted him to make his own choice and when he officially revealed it, they couldn’t hide their smiles.
“We do the reflecting a lot, just going back to his Pop Warner days and now through high school,” Calvin Williams said. “It’s been a journey for us and the way we’re looking at it, the journey is continuing. We’re just changing chapters in the book.”
Shanette Williams echoed the sentiments of her husband but also held back tears when she realized how much her uncle impacted Cameron Williams’ decision. She said Howard served as a father figure for her and several of her cousins when they were growing up in the inner city, and the love he showed them carried on when she had children.
“He left a big impact not only our family, but also on the community,” Shanette Williams said. “He has such a big heart, and I know he is smiling down on this day. So that warms my heart because he did play a big part, not only in my childhood but in Cam’s childhood, too.”
While Cameron Williams acknowledged how special Howard was, his gratitude didn’t stop there. He also spoke highly of Andrean coach Chris Skinner, who he believes helped him tap deeper into his potential.
Over the past two years, Williams recorded 124 tackles, 17 sacks, two interceptions, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His strong campaigns helped the 59ers reach two consecutive sectional championship games and secure their fifth Northwest Crossroads Conference title this past season. Skinner is confident Williams will thrive at the next level.
“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Skinner said. “He has the rare ability to match his athleticism — which is well above the (typical) high school athlete — with the mental side of understanding his responsibilities. So when you put it all together you end up with a tremendous football player.”
Cameron Williams remained in the gym for nearly half an hour and took several pictures with his family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches, who all had the chance to see him sign his letter of intent. But before everyone went their separate ways, there was one person who missed the signing that Williams still took the time to acknowledge — Teely Rhyne.
Rhyne was Cameron Williams’ Pop Warner coach when he played for the Tri-Town Raiders in Schererville. Ryne drove nearly 10 hours from St. Louis to support his former player. Even though he was a little late, Cameron Williams didn’t care. He shared laughs with Rhyne, who joked about the linebacker's development.
“I used to give the kids nicknames and his was, ‘Can’t get right,’” Rhyne laughed. “He used to always do something in a game and I’d be like, ‘Aw man, there he goes, ‘Can’t get right.’”
But on the day when Cameron Williams reached another milestone in his football career, Rhyne admitted that the boy he once made fun of finally did get it right.
“It’s just amazing to see him grow from 8 years old,” Rhyne said. “And now I get to go college games and watch him.”