SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central-Andrean tickets to be purchased online

PREP FOOTBALL
Lake Central announces ticket sales plan: Lake Central is coming off a 38-0 win against Munster and hopes to carry that momentum against an Andrean team on the rebound. Tickets for Friday's game will be sold online, Lake Central announced via Twitter on Sunday. A link and further information will be available Monday. Andrean lost to Merrillville 40-13 on Friday.
PRO FOOTBALL
Ravens terminate Thomas' contract after fight: The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday. According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens." The action stems from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment. Although the Ravens don't have someone else with his talent at free safety, keeping Thomas would have created the potential for poor chemistry on a team with aspirations of playing in the Super Bowl.
Browns sign Super Bowl 48 MVP Smith: Thin and inexperienced at linebacker, the Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Sunday. Smith helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an NFL title after the 2013 season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had 10 tackles in a 43-8 blowout of Denver. The Browns needed help at linebacker after starter Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee at practice this week. The second-year player from Alabama is expected to miss significant time and may need season-ending surgery. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Smith has appeared in 104 NFL regular-season games with Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas. He has 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
