SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central-Andrean tickets to be purchased online

PREP FOOTBALL

Lake Central announces ticket sales plan: Lake Central is coming off a 38-0 win against Munster and hopes to carry that momentum against an Andrean team on the rebound. Tickets for Friday's game will be sold online, Lake Central announced via Twitter on Sunday. A link and further information will be available Monday. Andrean lost to Merrillville 40-13 on Friday.

PRO FOOTBALL

Ravens terminate Thomas' contract after fight: The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday. According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens." The action stems from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment. Although the Ravens don't have someone else with his talent at free safety, keeping Thomas would have created the potential for poor chemistry on a team with aspirations of playing in the Super Bowl.