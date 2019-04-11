Pro baseball
RailCats sign veteran right-hander von Schamann: The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of veteran right-handed pitcher Duke von Schamann this week.
It will be von Schamann’s eighth season of professional baseball and fourth at the Independent level.
Last year, the 27-year-old went 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in eight starts with the Frontier League Champion Joliet Slammers. Von Schamann recorded a quality start in six of his eight starts with Joliet and was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career after throwing a complete game shutout (9 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 7 K) against the now defunct Traverse City Beach Bums on Aug. 27. In 43.1 innings pitched, von Schamann allowed 19 runs (13 earned) on 45 hits and six walks and struck 28 batters.
College
Woman who alleged rape by ex-MSU players speaks publicly: A Michigan State University student who accused counseling center staff of discouraging her from reporting a 2015 rape by three men's basketball players said Thursday that she is no longer afraid and wants to encourage other "silent survivors" of sexual assault to tell their stories.
Bailey Kowalski, 22, who will graduate in May with a biology degree, held a news conference on the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident. She spoke a day after going public with her name for the first time in a story published by The New York Times.
"This isn't a burden they have to carry on their own," she said of other rape victims, as her parents, brother and lawyer looked on inside a hotel meeting room near the East Lansing campus. Kowalksi, who cried at times, said her decisions to sue the university a year ago and to identify herself now were influenced by watching victims of disgraced former university sports doctor Larry Nassar come forward.
"It empowered me to do it," she said.
Men's basketball
Duke's Cam Reddish turns pro, hires agent: Cam Reddish is the latest Duke freshman to leave school for the NBA draft.
Reddish announced his decision on his verified Instagram page Thursday, one day after teammate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft. School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Reddish has hired an agent.
Reddish averaged 13.5 points and hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers, with several coming in clutch situations. That includes one with 0.8 seconds remaining to lift Duke past Florida State in January.
Reddish is widely projected as a lottery pick.
His decision leaves AP player of the year Zion Williamson as the last Duke freshman starter yet to announce his plans for next season. Point guard Tre Jones said earlier this week he would return for his sophomore year.