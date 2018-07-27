MERRILLVILLE -- It would seem logical that the Big Ten Network had a studio at 5959 Broadway right now.
As the high school and college football seasons are on the very near horizon, the BTN could save a lot of time and mileage if it had a fulltime crew stationed at Andrean High School.
That is the home of senior linebacker Cameron Williams, one of the Region's most-recruited football players.
"We've had coaches from every Big Ten program in here except for Nebraska, Rutgers, Maryland and Penn State," Andrean football coach Chris Skinner said on Wednesday. "They just want to see Cam. And they all like what they've seen."
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound ultra athlete has 12 Division I offers on the table and many more are possibly watching closely to see what kind of season Andrean's No. 6 will have.
I've been doing this long enough to know I can't recall the last time the Region had a football player with double digits in D-I offers.
The schools that want Williams to come their way are Indiana, Purdue, Iowa State, Arizona, North Carolina, Syracuse, Northern Illinois, Bowling Green, Arkansas State, Toledo, Cincinnati and Kentucky.
But Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Northwestern all had coaches walking the halls at Andrean in recent months seeing if Williams passed the eye test.
"These other schools are still very interested," Skinner said.
Last season, Williams had 65 tackles with 20 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. Watching him attack the ball carrier with lightning grit and a caveman's ability to make a hit was extremely impressive last season for these eyes.
In one or two plays it was obvious how next-level this humble young man is.
"I'm looking for the best fit for me in football and in my college studies," Williams said. "I want a program that's family based. I want to feel like I'm going into my family. I want it to be a place where I can grow into everything I can be.
"It's been super exciting. I am hoping for great things in the future."
As good as Williams is and as coveted as his skills are, he has a wonderful, personality.
Williams knows he's good. But he doesn't say much about it.
"The kids at our school were more excited about Michigan or Ohio State being in our building," Skinner said. "I know Cam was excited, too, but he didn't say much about it.
"He's quiet. The only talking he wants to do is on the football field."
Williams plans on studying either athletic training or business management.
The 59ers had a solid rebound season last year, going 8-4 before running into West Lafayette (56-10) in the Class 3A sectional championship game. I believe Andrean will be even better this coming season, which officially kicks off on Monday.
The only positive thing about summer winding down is the start of the football season in the Region. I'm starting to feel the butterflies already.
And what will make this autumn that much more fun is having a player like Williams that we all can see on every Friday night.
"This is like a dream come true, but the job's not done," Williams said. "It's been great meeting a lot of coordinators and different people from places like Ohio State and Clemson, it's been great having them come to my school.
"Some people might think everything is fine and dandy but I know I have a lot of work yet to do."
Williams said he doesn't plan on making his decision until midway through the high school season or at the end, when he hopes to be playing in Indianapolis.