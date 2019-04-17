MERRILLVILLE — Dave Pishkur has been around for a long time and one thing the 39-year head coach has a knack for is remembering situations from years prior and either using them to his team's advantage or reminding his players that they've been through them before.
He can basically tell anyone specific things about baseball games and how the player performed in those situations.
When it comes to Andrean junior shortstop Tyler Nelson, the seven-time Times Baseball Coach of the Year cited one scenario when describing his performance Saturday in a 12-9 win over Prep Baseball Report No. 1 Penn.
Pishkur talked about one of his at-bats in his team's 6-1 state title win over Silver Creek last year. Nelson went 1-for-4 in the game, but his sacrifice fly in the top of the third gave the 59ers a 2-0 lead and they never looked back.
"He's been on varsity since he was a freshman, so he's played in some big games and had some big at-bats for us," Pishkur said.
The Class 3A and Times No. 1 59ers needed every one of his plate appearances in the win over Penn.
There were five to be exact, and he reached base on all of them.
The junior went 3-for-3 from the plate with two doubles, a single and was hit by two pitches and one of his doubles was bases-clearing when he took a 2-0 pitch and blasted it with his team down 3-2 in the second inning.
Down 3-0 after the first half inning, Nelson got things going for Andrean (8-1) after getting hit by a pitch, stealing second and getting driven in by a Matt Lelito single.
"I'm able to drive in more runs in the No. 3 spot," said Nelson. "With the count being what it was, I knew I had to have a good approach."
Not only is his bat a big contribution in said No. 3 spot, he also picked up the win in relief, going two-and-a-third innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one unearned run while striking out six.
Before Saturday's relief appearance, Nelson had only pitched for one inning, according to Pishkur.
In the two biggest sequences in the game, Nelson allowed back-to-back hits to start the sixth, but he struck out the side.
In the seventh, Penn loaded the bases from consecutive errors and a Nelson walk, but the junior retired the last two Kingsmen to seal the win.
"He's just a baseball player and a great athlete," said Pishkur. "He's going to IU, so they obviously like what they see from him."
Last year during when The Times baseball cards came out before the state title game, Nelson revealed that he has candy before every game.
"Usually the coaches have candy. It's usually Sour Patch Kids," he said. "They get me sugared up I guess."
Whatever he's eating before the game, it's working tenfold.