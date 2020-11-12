Vinny Allegretti, cousin of Super Bowl champ Nick Allegretti, earns starting role at Andrean

"Just seeing him get better and improve, that really spoke to me," Vinny Allegretti said. "I'm kind of a small guy myself, so to see him being that underdog and to still be so successful, even though he was a late draft pick, it just showed me that hard work will get you places."

Last season, Vinny Allegretti, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 255 pounds, was a reserve lineman. Now, after months of dedication, he touches the ball on every offensive play for at team that is averaging 319.9 yards and 36.8 points per game.

The senior said his cousin's perseverance inspired him to stay focused on his own goal of becoming a better football player. So when the gyms were closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he didn't make excuses and he didn't give up.

Vinny Allegretti worked out nearly every day at home, and when it was time to return to the gridiron, Andrean coach Chris Skinner clearly saw that it had clearly paid off.

"Every year we have an award at our team banquet that's called, 'Offseason Warrior,' where we highlight an individual that really worked extremely hard and was able to show those results on the field," Skinner said. " ... In my postseason meeting with Vinny last year, he told me, 'I want to win that award.' I told him it would require a lot of work, but obviously during quarantine he did that.