Vinny Allegretti, cousin of Super Bowl champ Nick Allegretti, earns starting role at Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Vinny Allegretti doesn't brag about it, but a quick Google search of his last name will reveal a pretty interesting fact.
Andrean's starting center is related to Kansas City Chiefs center and guard Nick Allegretti. The two linemen are first cousins, and back in February, Vinny Allegretti watched in awe as Nick Allegretti did what most football players can only dream of.
He won the Super Bowl.
"It was awesome because we spend Thanksgiving together every year, and we're really close as a family," Vinny Allegretti said. "I grew up with him. I went to his high school football games (at Lincoln-Way East in Illinois) and saw him play in a state championship, so to see him playing for the Chiefs and winning a Super Bowl was just insane and really special.
"It was truly indescribable."
When Kansas City knocked off San Francisco 31-20 to claim its first NFL title in 50 years, Vinny Allegretti said it became a source of motivation for him.
Nick Allegretti was not a highly-touted prospect when he finished up his collegiate career at Illinois. Out of 254 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, the lineman was selected by Chiefs in the seventh round — the last round — with the 216th overall pick.
There were no guarantees that Nick Allegretti would even make Kansas City's official roster, let alone be a member of a Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie. However, his work ethic helped him rise through the ranks and ultimately prove that he belongs.
"Just seeing him get better and improve, that really spoke to me," Vinny Allegretti said. "I'm kind of a small guy myself, so to see him being that underdog and to still be so successful, even though he was a late draft pick, it just showed me that hard work will get you places."
Last season, Vinny Allegretti, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 255 pounds, was a reserve lineman. Now, after months of dedication, he touches the ball on every offensive play for at team that is averaging 319.9 yards and 36.8 points per game.
The senior said his cousin's perseverance inspired him to stay focused on his own goal of becoming a better football player. So when the gyms were closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he didn't make excuses and he didn't give up.
Vinny Allegretti worked out nearly every day at home, and when it was time to return to the gridiron, Andrean coach Chris Skinner clearly saw that it had clearly paid off.
"Every year we have an award at our team banquet that's called, 'Offseason Warrior,' where we highlight an individual that really worked extremely hard and was able to show those results on the field," Skinner said. " ... In my postseason meeting with Vinny last year, he told me, 'I want to win that award.' I told him it would require a lot of work, but obviously during quarantine he did that.
"The results that you're seeing on the field with him are directly related to the work he's put in."
After taking down Rensselaer Central 28-14 in Sectional 33, Andrean, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Associated Press, will face No. 3 Pioneer on the road Friday. The 59ers are seeking their 10th regional title, while the Panthers are going after their eighth regional crown.
Vinny Allegretti knows it will be a tall task to knock off Pioneer, but he's ready for the challenge.
After all, Nick Allegretti has already shown him that anything is possible if he's willing to dig a little deeper than the competition.
"My cousin just taught me that hard work beats everything, so I don't view anything as an obstacle," Vinny Allegretti said. "I view it as an opportunity."
