Andrean's Drayk Bowen, Merrillville's Kenneth Grant reel in scholarship offers amid pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been limited chances for prep football players to showcase their talent this summer.
So, when Drayk Bowen received an invite to participate in the Underclassmen Report Elite Underclassmen Camp, the soon-to-be Andrean sophomore jumped at the chance to finally compete on the gridiron.
It didn't matter that the camp was in Ohio and only a handful of Class of 2023 athletes would be there. When Bowen arrived on July 11, he held his own among the nation's premier players and proved he belonged.
Three days later, Cincinnati offered the 6-foot-2, 205-pound outside linebacker his first Division I scholarship.
"It felt great, to be honest, that all of the work I put in was noticed by somebody," Bowen said. "I was surprised when they called coach (Chris) Skinner and wanted to talk to me. I had no clue I was on their radar or anything."
Bowen had a strong freshman campaign that got off to a slow start due to a right ankle sprain. He stepped on a teammate's foot during a preseason practice, causing the injury, and missed the 59ers' scrimmage against Lake Central and the program's season opener against Merrillville in the annual Battle of Broadway.
Even when Bowen returned to action against Hanover Central in Week 2, Skinner said it took him a couple more weeks to round into shape. But by the midway point of his freshman season, Bowen hit his stride and emerged as one of Andrean's top defensive players.
He eventually earned a starting role and finished his first high school campaign with 50 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries, highlighted by a blocked punt return for a touchdown against Bowman in a Class 2A sectional opener.
Skinner believes Bowen has just scratched the surface of his potential and expects his star linebacker to continue improving because of his steadfastness.
"It's easy to be motivated when there are others around you who are highly motivated, but what sometimes separates an athlete is when they don't need any external motivation," Skinner said. " ... I think really for (Bowen) it's that internal drive. He works extremely hard, and he does that because he obviously loves competition."
Bowen, who is also a shortstop and third baseman in the spring, said it was heartbreaking to lose his freshman baseball season because of the COVID-19 outbreak. He doesn't want to experience that disappointment again this fall, as Andrean looks to go on another memorable run.
Last year, the 59ers came up one win short of making their seventh state final appearance.
"I know how much (the 2020 campaign) means to the seniors and for everybody else," Bowen said. "The way we've been practicing, I do think it could be a special year."
Man in the middle
The stats may not show it, but Kenneth Grant was one of the most dominate defensive players in the Region last season.
Merrillville's 6-foot-4, 345-pound nose tackle, who will be a junior this fall, wreaked havoc as the focal point of the Pirates' 3-4 defense. His sheer size at the middle of the line of scrimmage forced opposing teams to send extra protection his way, which often freed up Grant's teammates for more pass rushing opportunities.
Purdue believes he can have the same impact in its 3-4 defense in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers coaching staff kept a close eye on Grant throughout his sophomore year and told him that all he had to do was keep his grades up. After ending the spring semester with all Bs, Purdue reached out once again and presented him with his first Power Five scholarship offer July 23.
"It felt really good actually, and I was really excited," Grant said. " ... I knew if one Power Five (program) offered me, many more would follow."
Cincinnati joined the standout nose tackle's list of suitors just one day after the Boilermakers, marking his third Division I scholarship offer. Bowling Green offered him his first Division I scholarship January 30.
Before the IHSAA allowed teams to resume practice July 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Grant said he kept busy by working out at Clifford Pierce Middle School with former Merrillville star Justen Ramsey, who now plays at Ball State.
"All of this has motivated me educationally and physically to go even harder in practice and to go harder in the classroom," Grant said. "Now, I'm really starting to see what that can do for me."
Pirates coach Brad Seiss isn't shocked that Grant's recruiting pool continues to expand, even during the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Grant hasn't participated in any camps or showcases this summer, Seiss said the defensive lineman's talent is undeniable.
Last year, Grant helped Merrillville win its first regional title in seven seasons. Even while being bombarded with double- and triple-teams, he totaled 42 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
"His job is to make other people's lives easier," Seiss said. "It's a tough position. It's a non-glory position, so for him to take pride in doing what he does is pretty impressive because a lot of times kids are interested in stats and accolades and things like that."
In addition to Grant, Purdue has also shown interest in his teammate, JoJo Johnson. The consensus three-star prospect, who transferred from Morton and will be a senior this fall, verbally committed to Cincinnati on May 1. Since then, he's received scholarship offers from the Boilermakers, Washington State and San Diego State.
"Sometimes in the recruiting world, once a kid commits or gets an offer, it kind of stirs it up for other schools to take a second look," Seiss said. " ... Obviously, Cincinnati is a great place to go and being offered by Purdue, a local school, is awesome, too. So far, I think (Johnson) is every bit of the player we thought he would be."
