Andrean's Drayk Bowen, Merrillville's Kenneth Grant reel in scholarship offers amid pandemic

Before the IHSAA allowed teams to resume practice July 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Grant said he kept busy by working out at Clifford Pierce Middle School with former Merrillville star Justen Ramsey, who now plays at Ball State.

"All of this has motivated me educationally and physically to go even harder in practice and to go harder in the classroom," Grant said. "Now, I'm really starting to see what that can do for me."

Pirates coach Brad Seiss isn't shocked that Grant's recruiting pool continues to expand, even during the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Grant hasn't participated in any camps or showcases this summer, Seiss said the defensive lineman's talent is undeniable.

Last year, Grant helped Merrillville win its first regional title in seven seasons. Even while being bombarded with double- and triple-teams, he totaled 42 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

"His job is to make other people's lives easier," Seiss said. "It's a tough position. It's a non-glory position, so for him to take pride in doing what he does is pretty impressive because a lot of times kids are interested in stats and accolades and things like that."