Andrean's Jeff Clapman is The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — The highs, the lows, the accomplishments and the shortcomings.
All of these things continue to reel in Andrean coach Jeff Clapman, and this season was perhaps the most memorable. It didn't end with him and the 59ers hoisting a state championship trophy like they did in 2016, and none of the program's players were named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.
However, Andrean was able to navigate the coronavirus pandemic en route to the program's seventh sectional title and first sectional crown in four years. Clapman, who is The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, believes that is a remarkable feat, especially considering the uncertainty hovering over the season.
"Coaches always say, 'One day at a time,' but that's exactly what it was this year," Clapman said. "We just wanted to make it to the next game with all of our players being healthy. We had a few girls that had to quarantine every now and then during the season, but all of our girls made it through the season healthy."
Andrean never missed any games due to COVID-19 issues, and senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt said she and her teammates were constantly reminded by Clapman to follow every safety protocol.
"Every day at practice he was drilling it in, 'Wear your masks, and be careful,'" Houpt said. "He never let up on that. When we got to practice with our masks on, he made sure that we left practice with our masks on. It was hard, but he did that to keep us focused."
Houpt, Clapman and the rest of the 59ers had high expectations coming into this season, which were fueled by the heartbreak of the year before.
In 2019, Andrean lost 2-1 to Boone Grove in overtime of a Class A sectional final.
"That experience of losing that game, with the group of girls that we had and the seniors we had that weren't coming back, that was rough," Clapman said. "It really hurt me, because I hurt for them. But, what we keeps me coming back every year is that I just enjoy being around these kids I get to work with."
Houpt is one of many players Clapman has relished coaching, and the senior stepped up during her last run on the pitch.
She helped the 59ers get a bit of revenge when they met the Wolves again in a sectional final, this time winning 4-1 on penalty kicks after ending in a 0-0 tie. Houpt recorded five saves in the narrow victory.
"There was this one moment, one that I'll always remember going forward, where I was holding the trophy and the whole team came and piled on top of me," Houpt said. "Then I looked over at coach, and we made eye contact. It was just a huge moment for both us. After that horrible loss last year, it was like in that one moment, all of our hard work made all of the sense in the world."
Andrean went on to defeat Bethany Christian 4-3 in a LaVille Regional semifinal before eventually falling 7-6 on penalty kicks to Argos in the regional championship after ending regulation in a 2-2 tie.
Clapman said the 59ers were up 2-1 with about 20 minutes left in the contest, and although they could not hold on to win, he and his returning players are excited for the future.
Junior defender Bridget Sherman paced Andrean with a team-high 15 goals and five assists this season, and she praised Clapman for bringing the best out of his players.
"He's 100% dedicated to the girls and I," Sherman said. "He definitely pushes us hard, but in the end it always pays off. He always makes sure that we're in the right position before every game and we're prepared for whatever challenges we face."
Clapman, a 1985 Munster graduate, said his success as a 59er is because of dedicated players like Sherman and Houpt, as well as an equally invested coaching staff. He added that he wouldn't have been able to make it through such a unique campaign without varsity assistant coach Jeff Samels, goalkeeper coach Meghan Mulroe and junior varsity coach Jason Barnard going above and beyond their roles.
As Clapman looks ahead to his eighth year with the program in 2021, he draws confidence from the way his team responded to the obstacles it faced in 2020.
"Once COVID hit, it took away a lot of the time we'd usually have together in the summer," Clapman said. "Normally, in June and July we play as many friendlies as we can, but we couldn't do that. Our first game of the season was the first time we actually played together this year, and our girls handled that situation beautifully.
"We jumped into the season, and away we went."
