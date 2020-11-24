Andrean's Jeff Clapman is The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — The highs, the lows, the accomplishments and the shortcomings.

All of these things continue to reel in Andrean coach Jeff Clapman, and this season was perhaps the most memorable. It didn't end with him and the 59ers hoisting a state championship trophy like they did in 2016, and none of the program's players were named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

However, Andrean was able to navigate the coronavirus pandemic en route to the program's seventh sectional title and first sectional crown in four years. Clapman, who is The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, believes that is a remarkable feat, especially considering the uncertainty hovering over the season.

"Coaches always say, 'One day at a time,' but that's exactly what it was this year," Clapman said. "We just wanted to make it to the next game with all of our players being healthy. We had a few girls that had to quarantine every now and then during the season, but all of our girls made it through the season healthy."

Andrean never missed any games due to COVID-19 issues, and senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt said she and her teammates were constantly reminded by Clapman to follow every safety protocol.