Andrean's Mary Dravet sees sacrifices pay off as 59ers advance to regional round

Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said he really felt for Dravet, who had already sacrificed so much to continue being a part of the program. While she was out, he emphasized that his main concern was her health. Since returning from that early hiccup, Clapman couldn't be more proud of the way Dravet has led the 59ers on and off the field.

In addition to commanding the team's defense, Dravet works about 10 hours a week at Higher Level Nutrition in Merrillville. The junior said she works even more when it isn't soccer season to save up money for college.

"I'm just amazed at her ability at her age to be able to handle all of this while she's away from her parents," Clapman said. "I think all of the other girls understand that for Mary, there's a lot of long days. She does well as a student and with soccer and has a job. ... I think we all appreciate that she's the kind of girl that just puts her head down and does the work."

Andrean (12-4) will take on Bethany Christian (12-4-2) in a LaVille Regional semifinal Saturday. If the 59ers win, they would have a shot at claiming their fifth regional crown that evening.

Dravet is certain that as long as her team sticks together, it will have a chance to do something special.