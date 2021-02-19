Andrean's Nicky Flesher, Munster's Luka Balac eclipse 1,000 points, prepare for NCC championship

Regardless of the scheduling overlap, that hasn't stopped Flesher from joining the likes of Andrean legend Dan Dakich in the 1,000-point club.

"He is as good an athlete, especially as a dual-sport athlete, as there is in Northwest Indiana," Stangel said. " ... The last two months, he's been getting up in the morning and getting shots up before school, and then he'll come to practice. You can definitely tell that while he's been doing that, his shot has really improved."

Flesher is proud of his latest accomplishment but certainly not satisfied. The 59ers have a chance to clinch the Northwest Crossroads Conference title today at home against Munster, and standing in their way is another 1,000-point scorer — Mustangs guard Luka Balac.

The standout senior became the seventh player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point plateau with 18 points in a home victory Wednesday against Bishop Noll.

"Just looking back, it's been a lot of hours, a lot of practices and a lot of games," Balac said. "This is my fourth year here, so it almost feels surreal that I finally did it and it all it kind of went by so quickly."

Balac is averaging a team-high 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.0% from the field and 41.3% on 3-pointers.