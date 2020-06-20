Athletes motivated by Roosevelt's closure, lack of resources

When the playoffs rolled around, he did just that.

Partee poured in a game-high 21 points to help Roosevelt — which entered the postseason on a 14-game losing streak — upset Lake Station in a Class 2A sectional opener. He followed it up by scoring a game-high 20 points against Whiting in the semifinals to propel his team to a 76-43 win on March 6, which wound up being the last victory in school history.

The Panthers eventually lost 65-53 to Bowman in the championship, but Partee said he was still proud of the way his team competed.

"A lot of people doubted us and thought we weren't going to be (in the sectional final) because we lost a lot of games during the season," said Partee, who scored 15 points against the Eagles. "But really, that's because we couldn't spend enough time together. But we still stuck it out and fought to the end."

Since the the Panthers couldn't practice at their home gym, they used money raised by the school's alumni to rent practice time at the Gary YWCA. However, that still wasn't an ideal solution. The team was always on a tight schedule, and the coaches and players could never come early or stay late to continue developing.