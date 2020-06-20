You are the owner of this article.
Athletes motivated by Roosevelt's closure, lack of resources
PREP SPORTS | ROOSEVELT'S CLOSURE

Athletes motivated by Roosevelt's closure, lack of resources

Roosevelt plays Chicago Perspectives

Former Roosevelt guard Ahmad Partee, far left, listens to former Panthers coach James Scott, center, during a timeout against Chicago Perspectives (Illinois) on Jan. 1. Partee is a member of the last graduating class in Roosevelt history.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Terrell Robertson wasn't oblivious to the conditions at Roosevelt. He knew the Panthers didn't have the same resources as other schools in the Region, but that never deterred him.

All he wanted was a chance to compete.

As his junior year came to a close, Robertson was ready to honor Roosevelt's storied track program — which has won 20 boys state titles and two girls state championships — by giving it his all in the 200-meter dash, 400, 400 relay and 1600 relay.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic took that opportunity away and forced the IHSAA to cancel springs sports on April 2.

"That really hurt because that was a big reason why I came to 'Velt," said Robertson, who transferred from West Side after his freshman year. "Coach (Craig Buckingham) was telling me how 'Velt is known for track and how everybody used to come out and watch. I was really, really ready for this season."

Although this spring did not go how Robertson had planned, the COVID-19 outbreak represents more than just a lackluster end to his junior year.

It also marked the end of an era.

Roosevelt, which was hanging on by a thread during the 2019-20 school year, has closed for good.

Robertson, who also played football and basketball for the Panthers, is disappointed but not surprised that Gary's first African American high school has shuttered its doors.

After a polar vortex in February 2019 caused major damage to Roosevelt's nearly 100-year-old building, all of its students were moved to the Gary Area Career Center for classes as their original campus continued to fall apart.

Coaches say goodbye to historic Roosevelt High

Despite the circumstances, Robertson tried his best to persevere. In the fall, the Panthers only had one true home football game (using West Side for the others) because their field's conditions were often unplayable. During basketball season, the team played every game on the road because its home gym was deemed inoperable.

"That just made us work harder because we ain't have our own," said Robertson, who will enroll at Lighthouse for his senior year. "When we went to other people's schools, we wanted to show them like, 'Y'all got it, and we want what y'all got. So, we finna come in here and try to whoop y'all butts."

Ahmad Partee, who is a member of Roosevelt's last graduating class, shared the same perspective. He enrolled at Roosevelt in seventh grade and witnessed his alma mater slowly deteriorate year after year.

"I really wanted it to stay open," Partee said. "I'm hurt that it's closing down because it was a great school, and it's still a great school to this day. We just kept on losing pieces."

WATCH NOW: Gary's historic Roosevelt school graduates its final senior class

In his last prep basketball season, Partee's main goal was to help the Panthers be remembered for more than their dire situation.

When the playoffs rolled around, he did just that.

Partee poured in a game-high 21 points to help Roosevelt — which entered the postseason on a 14-game losing streak — upset Lake Station in a Class 2A sectional opener. He followed it up by scoring a game-high 20 points against Whiting in the semifinals to propel his team to a 76-43 win on March 6, which wound up being the last victory in school history.

The Panthers eventually lost 65-53 to Bowman in the championship, but Partee said he was still proud of the way his team competed.

"A lot of people doubted us and thought we weren't going to be (in the sectional final) because we lost a lot of games during the season," said Partee, who scored 15 points against the Eagles. "But really, that's because we couldn't spend enough time together. But we still stuck it out and fought to the end."

Since the the Panthers couldn't practice at their home gym, they used money raised by the school's alumni to rent practice time at the Gary YWCA. However, that still wasn't an ideal solution. The team was always on a tight schedule, and the coaches and players could never come early or stay late to continue developing.

Without a home, Roosevelt's boys basketball team still presses on

Partee and Robertson admitted that being subjected to those restrictions was frustrating, but they explained that it also revealed who was truly invested in the program. One person the two of them could always count on was Brandon Clark, who recently wrapped up his junior year.

Clark attended West Side for his first two years of high school before transferring to Roosevelt. Even though he was only there for one year, Clark's love for the historic school runs deep.

"I'm definitely a Panther for life and in the heart," Clark said. "No matter what jersey I put on next year, I'm still going to be a Panther."

Clark is leaning toward attending Andrean for his senior year and made it clear that he will never play for another Gary program. From his perspective, suiting up for a different school in his hometown just wouldn't feel right.

"I'll probably miss the people the most," Clark said of his experience at Roosevelt. "They were some of the most loving and caring people. They understood that we were just kids that wanted an opportunity, so they tried to give it to us whenever they could."

Editor's note

This is the second story in a two-part series looking at the closing of Roosevelt High School, Gary's first African American high school.

