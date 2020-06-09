Athletic directors hired for consolidated Hammond high schools: Sean Kinsey at Morton, Chris Moore at Hammond Central

"These kids have grown on me from the time that I got the opportunity to be the coach at Morton," said Kinsey, who graduated from Merrillville in 2005. "To be able to now be on a bigger scale with the consolidation and everything that's going on and have a big influence on the vision of the new school, it's going to be exciting."

As a fellow Region native, Moore shares the same outlook as Kinsey. The 1997 Hammond graduate and 2001 Valparaiso University alum is thrilled to be a part of the new direction that the School City of Hammond is going in.

Moore has been the athletic director at Clark for the last six years and previously served as the Pioneers' baseball coach and assistant boys basketball coach.

"I feel like I have roots in Hammond, especially at Hammond High, and for 14 years I've been at Clark. I'm very familiar with the community," said Moore, who played soccer, basketball and baseball in high school. "I can see some challenges, but I'm prepared for them. So, I can't wait to get started."

In the final year before the Hammond school district consolidates, Moore said he hopes to make it a positive experience for all of the students, especially the seniors.