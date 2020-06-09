You are the owner of this article.
Athletic directors hired for consolidated Hammond high schools: Sean Kinsey at Morton, Chris Moore at Hammond Central
PREP SPORTS

Athletic directors hired for consolidated Hammond high schools: Sean Kinsey at Morton, Chris Moore at Hammond Central

Sean Kinsey has been tethered to the kids in Hammond for several years, and that relationship will continue after the School City of Hammond consolidates.

The former Morton football coach, who currently serves as the dean of students at Hammond, was approved Tuesday night by the district's school board to become Morton's new athletic director following the consolidation of the Hammond school district. Clark athletic director Chris Moore was also approved to become Hammond Central's first AD.

"This is something I had been preparing for for a while," said Kinsey, who applied for the position roughly two weeks ago. "I knew going into administration, with the consolidation, it could possibly be an opportunity for me to have the best of both worlds by being an administrator but still being with sports."

Clark, Gavit and Hammond will close after the 2020-21 school year. The only two traditional public schools left in Hammond will be Morton and Hammond Central, which is under construction behind the current Hammond High School. 

Kinsey coached the Governors from 2016-2019 and helped the program return to prominence during his four-year tenure. After a 4-7 campaign in his first season, Morton won three straight outright Great Lakes Athletic Conference titles and went 25-8 over the last three years.

Winning, however, is not the driving force of why Kinsey became a head coach or why he's now returning to prep sports as an athletic director. Instead, his main focus will always be to uplift and empower the youth in the Hammond community.

"These kids have grown on me from the time that I got the opportunity to be the coach at Morton," said Kinsey, who graduated from Merrillville in 2005. "To be able to now be on a bigger scale with the consolidation and everything that's going on and have a big influence on the vision of the new school, it's going to be exciting."

As a fellow Region native, Moore shares the same outlook as Kinsey. The 1997 Hammond graduate and 2001 Valparaiso University alum is thrilled to be a part of the new direction that the School City of Hammond is going in.

Moore has been the athletic director at Clark for the last six years and previously served as the Pioneers' baseball coach and assistant boys basketball coach.

"I feel like I have roots in Hammond, especially at Hammond High, and for 14 years I've been at Clark. I'm very familiar with the community," said Moore, who played soccer, basketball and baseball in high school. "I can see some challenges, but I'm prepared for them. So, I can't wait to get started."

In the final year before the Hammond school district consolidates, Moore said he hopes to make it a positive experience for all of the students, especially the seniors.

"This is the last year of having four different Hammond schools, so we're definitely planning on more of a celebratory year at all of the four high schools and definitely at Clark," Moore said. "We're going to send off Clark as best as we can."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

