Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely scores 136 points in one week

The senior capped off her memorable week with a game-high 37 points in a dramatic 57-53 loss to South Bend St. Joseph on Saturday in the fourth annual Mac Jelks Invitational at Bowman. Blakely scored all 13 of Bishop Noll's points in the fourth quarter to nearly pull off a come-from-behind win.

Her most impressive shot came with under a minute to play, which cut South Bend St. Joseph's lead to two points. As three defenders tried to corral her, Blakely rose up in front of her team's bench and buried a deep 3-pointer from the right wing.

When the ball went through the net, several fans gasped in disbelief.

"Honestly, it feels good to know that there's two or three girls that have to guard me," Blakely said. "I know that I'm a high-profile player, despite what anybody else says. I know that I can score."

One person, however, who isn't shocked by Blakely's stellar performances is her younger sister, Kennedy Blakely. The freshman guard has witnessed her older sibling's scoring explosions for several years, and she's just grateful to be a part of what could be their last ride together as teammates.