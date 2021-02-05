Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely follows in footsteps of mentor, West Side great Dana Evans

"We have a really good relationship," Evans said. "I love setting an example for people like her because I think it's huge what she's doing for the Region. She's putting everybody on notice, and she's having a great senior season. Just being that role model, that big sister to her, it really means a lot to me."

The parallels between their prep careers are evident. They're both their program's all-time leading scorers, they've both had multiple 50-point games and they've both led the state in scoring.

But perhaps what really ties Evans and Blakely together, beyond their gaudy stats on the hardwood, is their grace and humility. Both athletes credit their families, loved ones, teammates and coaches for helping them become better players and — more importantly — better people.

Without their support system and inner circle, neither athlete believes they would've made it this far, and Blakely is grateful that Evans — even while trying to lead the No. 1 team in the country to its first national title — is still willing to be her mentor.

"I really look up to her," Blakely said. "Really, honestly, she's paving the way for me, so I really do appreciate her in that aspect. And then also as a personal friend, even before basketball, if I need any advice I know I can call her. She's always there."

