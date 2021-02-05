Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely follows in footsteps of mentor, West Side great Dana Evans

Courtney Blakely has entered rarefied air.
Even before she takes the floor Friday at Lake Station against the host Eagles in the semifinals of Class 2A Sectional 33, Bishop Noll's star guard has already left her mark.
This season, the standout senior is leading the state in scoring at 31.3 points per game, she's scored 50 points or more twice — including a program-record 55 points in a narrow loss at Andrean on Jan. 5 — and she's become her team's all-time leading scorer.
"It just feels like all of my hard work is paying off," Blakely said. "All of the hours I spent in the gym, all of the tough conversations I've had with myself — everything.
"But, there's still work to be done."
Blakely, who is the oldest daughter of former Lew Wallace star Angela Hamblin-Blakely, has poured in 2,283 points during her prep career, which ranks 18th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history.
The only Region girls basketball player who has scored more? West Side great and Louisville star Dana Evans, who ranks sixth all-time with 2,740 points.
"We have a really good relationship," Evans said. "I love setting an example for people like her because I think it's huge what she's doing for the Region. She's putting everybody on notice, and she's having a great senior season. Just being that role model, that big sister to her, it really means a lot to me."
The parallels between their prep careers are evident. They're both their program's all-time leading scorers, they've both had multiple 50-point games and they've both led the state in scoring.
But perhaps what really ties Evans and Blakely together, beyond their gaudy stats on the hardwood, is their grace and humility. Both athletes credit their families, loved ones, teammates and coaches for helping them become better players and — more importantly — better people.
Without their support system and inner circle, neither athlete believes they would've made it this far, and Blakely is grateful that Evans — even while trying to lead the No. 1 team in the country to its first national title — is still willing to be her mentor.
"I really look up to her," Blakely said. "Really, honestly, she's paving the way for me, so I really do appreciate her in that aspect. And then also as a personal friend, even before basketball, if I need any advice I know I can call her. She's always there."
Evans, who is the first women's basketball player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to win Sixth Player of the Year and Player of the Year, said she has known Blakely since Blakely was in fourth or fifth grade. She added that witnessing Blakely's development firsthand during training sessions together and from afar while she's away at college has been a joy.
Blakely entered her senior campaign with one Division I scholarship offer from Indiana State, but she has since picked up two more scholarship offers from Middle Tennessee State and Stetson after firmly establishing herself as a candidate for the prestigious Indiana All-Star and Indiana Miss Basketball honors.
During Evans' senior season at West Side in 2016-17, she was pretty remarkable, too. The dynamic guard was named an Indiana All-Star, a McDonald's All-American and the Indiana Miss Basketball runner-up. So, if anyone can understand what it took for Blakely to get to this point and the spotlight she's under, it's Evans.
When asked what advice she would give Blakely as the attention around her continues to increase, Evans kept it simple.
"I would just tell her to seize the moment and live in the moment and just trust what you've been working on," Evans said. "When you put the time in and the work in, everything else will come naturally when you're in the game because you've already put that work in that other people don't get to see. ...
"I also want her to just have fun. I think people forget that we play this game because we love it."
And there is no doubt that Blakely loves it.
Beyond playing, Bishop Noll coach Vanita Golston praised the senior for being a student of the game, and it's no surprise that one of her biggest teachers is none other than Evans.
"(Blakely) definitely wants to leave her mark, and Dana has been an excellent example of what hard work and dedication and having that competitive drive can get you," Golston said. "We leave practices and we go home and watch her games."
Golston and Evans are confident that Blakely will succeed at the next level, but for now the senior has set her sights on clinching her third sectional crown — just like Evans once did — and possibly more.
The Warriors have never made it to a state final in girls basketball, but alongside her younger sister, Kennedy, and fellow talented senior Rose Fuentes, Blakely is hoping to change that.
"This is win or go home, so I'm more focused than ever," Blakely said. "I'm not really focused on, 'Oh, she scored this or she scored that.' I'm focused on getting our team to state because that's the most important thing to me right now."